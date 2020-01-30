I’ll declare my presidential intention soon- Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George, said on Wednesday he would declare his intentions on the 2023 presidential election soon.

However, the ex-chairman of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Board said he possesses the requisite knowledge and experience to make the country better.

George, who stated these when some youth groups visited him at his Lugard office in Lagos, revealed that many Nigerians mooted to him, the idea of contesting for the presidency in three years time.

He said: “Some Nigerians sold the idea of vying for the nation’s highest political office in 2023 to me. But I’m still keeping the card to my chest.

“I insist, people mooted it. Initially, we played and laughed over it but you see 2023 is a long haul from now and if people are wishing you well and are showing such good things to you, you don’t deflect it but time will tell.”

However, the ex-PDP deputy national chairman said the primary focus of the present administration should be on how to address the challenges facing the county.

George added: “We know there are managers now. Our major concern should be what role are they playing. How well are they managing the resources of the country?

“2023 is still a long time from now, that is about three years from now. Who knows who would even be alive by then? So, let us do the needful first and stabilize the platform on which you are going to move.

“So, I want to thank those who have mooted the idea of presidency and those who have spoken about it. But it is not tomorrow, it is not next week. It is not next month.

“For me, I am more concerned now with the image of the country. If you see the image of our nation, you will not be happy. I asked a simple question, where is that giant of Africa? You know that was our nickname before?”