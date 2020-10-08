“I’ll Run An All-Inclusive Leadership” — New Emir Of Zazzau, Bamalli Says

Alh. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, new Emir of Zazzau, has pleged to run an inclusive leadership during his reign.

Speaking shortly after his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau in his palace, he also promised to ensure the unity of all within and outside his domain for overall development of the state.

The Emir assured of his willingness to ensure unity and development of the Emirate.

He also assured of his readiness to carry all along in affairs that pertain to the progress of the emirate.

The Emir observed that he has close relationships with the ruling houses in the emirate base on respect the houses have for each other which they all inherited among themselves apart from the blood relationship they all share.

While explaining that his wife is from the Katsinawa house, he stressed that she is the daughter of the late Sarkin Zazzau Shehu Idris.

He noted that his grandparents from his mother’s side were from the Bereberi dynasty.

“There is no misunderstanding with any of the houses. This is why I’m from both houses because they are the major houses in Zaria emirate,” he added.

The Emir expressed delight that some of the district heads from Katsinawa dynasty and Beriberi dynasty have come to pay homage.

He urged all to come to work together and assured to do his best to unite the people of Zazzau.