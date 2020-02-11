Illegal fees: Oyo suspends 13 headteachers, others

The Oyo State Government, on Monday, ordered the immediate suspension of 13 primary school headteachers, two assistant headteachers and a classroom teacher for extortion and various misconduct.

The government issued the directive through the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, following an inspection tour of some schools in Ibadan.

Adeniran said, “Apart from illegal collection of fees from pupils, the suspended teachers were also found culpable of insubordination and refusal to comply with posting instructions. The suspended teachers will face a disciplinary panel.

“It was during our tour of schools that we discovered failure of some teachers to comply with posting instructions. Some of them were collecting illegal money from the pupils, despite the reiteration of the free education policy of this administration.

“This will serve as a deterrent to saboteurs among the headteachers in the state. They should know henceforth know that the government will not tolerate indiscipline.”