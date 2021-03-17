ILLORIN | Pandemonium as Christians Clash With Muslims Over Hijab

Pandemonium and confusion can be best used to describe scenes coming out of Illorin as staff of Surulere Baptist school defied the order by the Kwara State Government that mission schools be closed down over the wearing of hijab.

Correspondents report that the issue started when Christian staff of the school prevented Muslim female students from entering the school premises wearing hijab. This action provoked the Muslim parents who had come to drop off their wards.

The situation further degenerated to verbal abuses between the Muslim parents and the Christian staff. At the time of writing of this report, the fracas had turned into exchange of dangerous objects including stones between the two parties.

