‘I’m not part of any suit against the Party’, says Edo PDP Secretary

Following his viral group photo/video shot with Barr. Ken Imasuangbon and Engr. Gideon Ikhine, suggesting it was taken at the court premises, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Secretary in Edo State, Barr. Felix Omi Imoisili, has dismissed claims he is part of a legal action against the party.

In a release obtained by Breaking Times signed by Barr. Imoisili, he said: “The photo/video shot was wrongfully presented to the public by some electronic and print media to mislead the public into believing that it was taken at the premises of the court along with some PDP leaders that filed a court action against our great party to seek for an injunction to restrain the conduct of Edo State Congresses.”

He said the photo/video shot was not taken at any court premises in Edo State or any part of Nigeria, adding that it was taken in his office at the PDP secretariat, “by 1st East Circular road when Barrister Ken Imasuanbgon and Engr. Gideon Ikhine visited me.”

“It was during my usual warm embrace to friends and visitors to my office that shots were taken. I have no foreknowledge before their visit, nor be a part of any legal action against our great party,” he explained.

The Secretary urged PDP members and members of the public to disregard any overt or covert act connecting with any individual, group or persons that have instituted court action against the party to restrain or frustrate the conduct of congresses in Edo State.