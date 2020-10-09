“I’m Prepared To Resign” — Kyrgyzstan’s President says After Mass Unrest

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has said that he is ready to resign as soon as the nation established legitimate executive power.

This is according to a statement posted on the presidential website.

Kyrgyzstan has been in chaos since elections Sunday, as demonstrators protest the vote, thereby forcing the government to resign and the Central Election Commission to annul the results.

President Jeenbekov said, “The political situation in the country has reached the critical point.”

The president also proposed to annul recent election results and called for a new vote to stabilize the country.

Kyrgyzstan is a country of 6.5 million on China’s western border. It is said to be one of the poorest states in Central Asia.

A close Russian ally, the country is a member of the Moscow-led Eurasian Union.