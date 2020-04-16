I’m Still #COVID-19 Positive— El-Rufai Speaks From Isolation

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday April15 announced that he was still in isolation while still testing positive for the disease and is yet to be cleared.

El-Rufai who chaired a virtual meeting with the state Executive council for the first time since he was diagnosed of the COVID19 disease, started that once he is cleared of the disease, he would announce it to the public.

The Governor urged Nigerians, to ignore rumors of him being cleared of the disease and assisted that he would personally announce the news once he is confirmed negative and cleared of the disease.

He stated this via his Twitter account:

”Earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took a few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the state Executive Council. I haven’t been cleared of COVID-19 yet and will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore fake news even if you like it.”