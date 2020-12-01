Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim replaces Okah-Donli as NAPTIP Boss

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director General of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP).

Sulaiman-Ibrahim replaces Julie Okah-Donli, a lawyer, who was appointed in April 2017 and is now the new chairman of United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons’ (UNVTF).

The new NAPTIP boss who hails from Nasarawa State, holds a BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.

A statement from UNVTF confirmed that Okah-Donli’s appointment is coming barely a few days after she was announced as a member of the Board.

Other members of the board as appointed by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres include: Ms. Maria Susana V. Ople, President of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center, Philippines; Dr. Viktoria Avakova, Health and Anti-trafficking project coordinator at UMCOR-NGO, Armenia; Ms. Inge Vervotte, former Minister for Civil Service and Public Enterprises, Belgium; and Mr. Alexis Bethancourt Yau, former Minister of Public Security, Panama.

All members will serve a three-year term and provide strategic guidance to the UNODC Trust Fund Secretariat in the management of the Fund. The Chair of the Board is appointed for a one-year renewable term.