IMAN Vows To Stop Smuggling Activities Across The Country

By Myke Agunwa

Smuggling activities in the country may soon be a thing of the past as the Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) special Task Force, has vowed to bring their activities to a halt.

The Director General of the task force, Ambassador Chijioke Okoro disclosed this on Monday at a press briefing in Abuja.

Ambassador Okoro informed newmen that personnel of the task force have been deployed to various border posts to checkmate the activities of the smugglers stating that some containers containing illegal goods have been intercepted.

Ambassador Okoro who commended the courageous ability of the officer of the task force in discharging their duties remarked that the successes were achieved as a result of the support of Nigerian security agencies. He pointed out the need for continuous collaboration of the task force and other security agencies which he described as key to save the Nigeria economy.

He noted that he would put in his best to save the countrys economy form the hands of smugglers. He warned that the task force would deal with any individual or group that plans to frustrate the progress and good objectives of the task force and appealed for synergy between the task force and other security agencies sating that government is fully aware of their existence.

The Director General appealed to the Nigeria Police to always clarify issues concerning their activities where they are in doubt.

In his contribution, the secretary general of the task force, Alhaji Ya’adua Aliyu Ahmed remarked that the the fight against snuggling required collective efforts as the progress and wellbeing of the country is everybody’s responsibility and assured that the task force would continue to live up to its expectations.