Immigrant visa ban will be reviewed if certain conditions are met – US Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard
The United States of America ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has stated that the immigrant visa ban against Nigerians which has ignited lots of controversies in the last few weeks, will be reviewed if certain conditions are met.
Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige in Abuja on Tuesday February 18, Leonard said that the US wants Nigeria to sort out problems with information sharing.
She said;
“I need to clarify something for you here. The immigrant visa ban does not affect people who are currently resident in the United States. It does not cancel the status of anyone who currently lives in the United States.
“What Secretary Pompey said was that it was meant to be temporary. And it is about problems with information sharing which are investigable, achievable and resolvable and we look forward to Nigeria in a very short time being able to meet those information sharing goal so that the decision can be reviewed.”