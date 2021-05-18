Immigration Suspends Issuance of New Passports

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has announced that its suspending issuance of new passports and renewal of old ones in the country.

This development was disclosed by AB Yarima, Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration in a letter.

Part of the statement read: “The directive is to enable the commission clear all backlogs of applications sequel to the commencement of new passport regime on 1st June 2021.

“Consequently upon the foregoing, all PCOs are therefore directed to utilise this period 17th May to 31st May to ensure that all backlogs are produced and handed over to Command comptrollers for collection by members of the public.”