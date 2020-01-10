Immigration to investigate allegation of bribery at Nigerian border checkpoints

Allegations by an online newspaper that Nigeria Immigration officers are compromising by allowing illegal migrants into the country after collecting bribe, is to be investigated by the service. In a statement in Abuja on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of NIS, Mr. Sunday James, who denied that the personnel of the service are involved in bribe-taking at the borders, said that the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede, had given the assurance that the alleged acts would be investigated. The online media had alleged that “with just N200 bribe per immigration checkpoint, illegal Migrants were infiltrating Nigeria through Sokoto”, alleging that NIS officials at patrol check points on various Nigerian highways have indirectly ‘legalised’ illegal migration with their cash-for-pass attitudes. Muhammadu Buhari had given a deadline of January 2020 in line with the six months. “No fewer than 80,000 migrants have been registered in the migrants e-registration database since its inception in July”, the statement concludes.