Imo Assembly Impeaches Majority Leader

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem (APC, Onuimo), on Thursday, announced the removal of Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru) as the Majority Leader of the House.

Emeziem said removed Ogbuagu would be replaced by the member representing Owerri West, Kanayo Njoku (APC).

The speaker gave the announcement during the plenary on Thursday.

According to him, “APC members in the House have declared their support for Governor Hope Uzodimma for his doggedness and expertise.

“The members of Imo House of Assembly after a meeting declared firm support for Governor Hope Uzodimma for his proficiency and leadership style.

“We want to on this note tell the House that Uche Ogbuagu is now an ex-Majority Leader while Kanayo Onyemaechi is the current Majority Leader”.