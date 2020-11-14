Imo Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Chiji Collins As Paul Emeziem Emerges New Speaker Of The House

By Onwuka Gerald



The Imo State House of Assembly has recently impeached its speaker, Chiji Collins.

Collins was removed from office by lawmakers during a plenary at the Legislative Chamber of the Assembly complex in Owerri.



Majority supported the motion to get Collins impeached, as his impeachment letter was signed by 19 out of the total 27 members of the house.



Collins was impeached over allegations of high level of gross misconduct, high handedness, financial embezzlement amongst others.



With the development, the lawmakers after impeaching Collins, immediately elected Paul Emeziem, a member representing Onuimo Local Government Area as new speaker of the house.