Imo: Atiku Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State must be respected.

The apex court had on Tuesday removed Gov Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and declared the All Progressive Congress, APC’s Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said 236,000 votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 318 polling units were wrongly excluded and should be added.

On his Twitter page, Atiku urged Nigerians to accept the Supreme Court ruling.

Atiku pledged his support to Ihedioha even as he described the supreme court ruling as unexpected and unpalatable.

The presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP during the last election wrote:

“With regards to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of the candidate of the PDP. Ihedioha as Governor of the state of Imo, I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment.

“However unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path. Let me state unequivocally that I solidarize with Ihedioha a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources.

“In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger. I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life.

“We provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents.

“Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair.

“This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself.

“My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfill its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress. These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us, God.”

