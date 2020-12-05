Imo Bye-election: Appeal Court Removes Ararume, Reinstates Ibezim As APC Candidate

By Onwuka Gerald

The Court of Appeal presiding in Owerri, has removed Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and simultaneously declared Sir Frank Ibezim as the prime candidate of the All Progressives Congress

(APC) in Imo states’ North senatorial bye-election.

The verdict was read out by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam.

The Court of Appeal disproved of the judgment on November 6, 2020 that removed Ibezim and announced Araraume as APC’s candidate, having won the party’s September primary election.

After directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to with immediacy, enroll Sir Ibezim’s name as APC’s recognized candidate for the bye-election, the Judge said the decision to reinstate Ibezim was contingent upon the Electoral Act requirements, having won the the party’s primary in September 2020.

Kindly recall also that the bye-election is expected to hold today, in 64 wards across the six Local Government Areas that made up the senatorial zone.

The local government councils includes; Okigwe, Obowo, Ihitte-Uboma, Isiala-Mbano, Ehime Mbano and Onuimo.