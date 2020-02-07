IMO: Emeka Ihedioha vs Hope Uzodinma — Summary of Filings for Review in SC

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

HOLDEN AT ABUJA



MOTION NO.: _________________

APPEAL NO.: SC.1462/2019

CROSS APPEAL NO.: SC.1470/2019

APPEAL NO.: CA/OW/GOV/05/2019

PETITION NO.: EPT/GOV/IM/08/2019



BETWEEN

1. SENATOR HOPE UZODINMA APPELLANTS/RESPONDENTS

2. ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS



AND

1. RT. HON. EMEKA IHEDIOHA

2. PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY RESPONDENTS/APPLICANTS



3. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL RESPONDENT

ELECTORAL COMMISSION



MOTION ON NOTICE



BROUGHT PURSUANT TO SECTION 6 (6) OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, 1999 (AS AMENDED); SECTION 22 OF THE SUPREME COURT ACT, 2004; AND UNDER THE INHERENT JURISDICTION OF THIS HONOURABLE COURT.



TAKE NOTICE that this Honourable Court will be moved on the …………..…day of …………………….……………… 2020 at the hour of 9 clock in the forenoon or so soon thereafter as the court may be heard on behalf of the Applicants, praying for the following orders:



AN ORDER setting aside as a nullity the judgment delivered by this Honourable Court on the 14th of January 2020 in Appeal No. SC.1462/2019 and Cross Appeal No. SC.1470/2019.

AND for such other order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit or proper to make in the circumstance.

AND TAKE NOTICE that the grounds upon which this Application is brought are as follows:



THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT IT WAS DELIVERED WITHOUT JURISDICTION BY REASON OF THE FOLLOWING:

Having regard to section 140(2) of the Electoral Act (as amended), the Appellants/Respondents divested this Honourable Court of the relevant jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/ Respondent as the winner of the gubernatorial election conducted in Imo State on the 9th day of March 2019 by branding or stigmatizing the entire election as invalid.

This Honourable Court had no jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/Respondent as elected in an election petition which was based on two inconsistent and mutually exclusive grounds, to wit, (i) that the 1st Applicant was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election, the implication of which is that the majority of votes cast at the election were valid; and (ii) that the election was invalid for non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the implication of which is that the election be annulled.

This Honourable Court did not have the jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/Respondent as elected in the absence of any proof that the votes ascribed to him met the mandatory geographical spread stipulated in section 179 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

This Honourable court did not have the jurisdiction to declare that the 1st Appellant/Respondent met the constitutional geographical spread without providing in its judgment the reason(s) for that conclusion.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT IT WAS OBTAINED BY FRAUD OR DECEIT DUE TO THE FOLLOWING REASONS –

The Appellants/Respondents fraudulently misled this court into holding that a total of 213,495 votes were unlawfully excluded from the votes scored by the 1st Appellant/Respondent in the gubernatorial election of 9th March 2019 in Imo State.

The 1st Appellant/Respondent admitted under cross-examination that he was the person (and not the 3rd Respondent [INEC] or any of its officials) who computed the result that gave him the 213,495 votes alleged to have been excluded from his total votes in the election.

The fraudulent nature of the additional votes was demonstrated by the fact that the total votes cast as shown in the 1st Appellant/ Respondent’s computation was more than the total number of voters accredited for the election and in some polling units more than the total number of registered voters.

The fraud was also demonstrated by the fact that the result computed by the 1st Appellant/Respondent showed only the votes of the 1st Applicant and the 1st Appellant/Respondent without specifying the votes scored by the other 68 candidates who participated in the election.

The fraud was further demonstrated by Exhibits 63RD1 to 63RD19 (INEC Forms EC40G) which show that there were no valid elections in the 388 polling units where the additional 213,495 votes claimed by the 1st Appellant/Respondent were allegedly generated.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT IT WAS GIVEN PER INCURIAM BY REASON OF THE FOLLOWING:

By Exhibit A1 (Form EC8D) the total number of voters accredited for the Governorship Election held on 9th March 2019 in Imo State was 823,743,while the total valid votes cast was 731,485.

With the inclusion of 213,695 votes for the 1st Appellant/ Respondent and 1,903 to the votes of the 1st Applicant, as ordered by this court, the total number of votes cast at the election now stands at 953,083 (i.e. 731,485 + 213,695 + 1,903) making the total number of votes cast at the election to be far in excess of the total number of voters accredited for the election, 129,340.

It is unlawful for the total number of votes cast in an election to exceed the number of accredited voters and that illegality rendered the judgment sought to be set aside null and void.

The Appellants/Respondents pleaded in paragraph 39 of their petition that a supplementary election should be conducted in the 388 polling units where the additional votes that created the illegality were alleged to have been cast and that pleading was binding on the Appellants/Respondents and the court.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT THIS HONOURABLE COURT WAS MISLED TO ENTER THE JUDGMENT BY REASON OF THE FOLLOWING:

The 1st Appellant/Respondent alleged that votes from 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded or cancelled and urged the court to include in the computation of the election results the votes from those polling units. At the same time the 1st Appellant/Respondent prayed that fresh elections be conducted in the said polling units thus rendering the petition speculative.

The Appellants/Respondents failed to plead the votes scored by all the parties in the 388 affected polling units. Only the votes allegedly scored by the 1st Appellant/Respondent and the 1st Applicant were pleaded – an omission which rendered the petition incompetent.

This Honourable Court was consequently misled into making a vague order directing the inclusion of votes from the 388 polling units without stating or specifying the particular number of votes to be included from those polling units for all the parties.

Without computing the votes for all the parties from the 388 polling units this honourable court was misled into making a declaration that the 1st Appellant/Respondent was the winner of the gubernatorial election in Imo State – an election that the Appellants/Respondents had themselves branded or stigmatized as invalid on account of non-compliance.

FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that at the hearing of this application the Applicant shall rely on the record of this Honourable Court and on all processes filed by the parties herein, including the record of appeal used at the hearing of Appeal No. SC.1462/2019 and Cross Appeal No. SC.1470/2019



DATED THIS ………………….DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020.

____________________

Kanu Agabi, SAN, CON

Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN

J. T. U. Nnodum, SAN

K.C.O Njemanze, SAN

S. I. AMEH, SAN

Emeka Etiaba, SAN

Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN

Emeka Okpoko, SAN

L. M. Alozie, SAN

Essien H. Andrew, SAN

S. A. Anyalewechi, Esq.

A. S. Ogujiofor, Esq.

Charles Ndukwe, Esq.

Uchenna Njoku, Esq.

(Applicants’ Counsel)

Kanu G. Agabi & Associates

Trinity House

Behind Federal Ministry of Works

Mabushi

Abuja.



ADDRESSES FOR SERVICE



The 1st Respondent

Governor’s Office

Government House,

Owerri, Imo State



2nd Respondent

APC National Secretariat

40 Blantyre Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Street,

Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT



The 3rd Appellant/Respondent

INEC Headquarters

436 Zambezi Crescent

Maitama, Abuja.

AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORTOF MOTION



I, Uchenna Njoku, Esq, adult, male, Nigerian, Christian, a Legal Practitioner, at Trinity House, Mabushi, Abuja, do hereby make oath and solemnly state as follows –



I am a Legal Practitioner and one of the counsel for the Applicants herein and I have the authority of the Applicants to depose to this affidavit.

By virtue of my aforesaid role, I am conversant with the facts relevant to this application.

I am aware that this Honourable Court delivered judgment in Appeal No. SC.1620/2019 and in Cross-Appeal No.SC.1470/2019 on the 14thday of January 2020. A certified true copy of that judgment is here shown to me and marked as Exhibit KGA 1.

After going through the judgment, the Respondents/Applicants resolved to present this application for an order to set aside the judgment based on the grounds set out in the motion paper.

Further to paragraph 4 supra, I know as a fact that –

The Appellants/Respondents filed a petition based on two grounds, to wit, (i) that the 1stApplicant was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election; and (ii) that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Pursuant to the ground that the election was invalid on account of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the Appellants/Respondents sought reliefs to the effect that the election be nullified; that INEC be compelled to conduct fresh elections in the entire State or as an alternative, that INEC be compelled to conduct supplementary election in the areas where election results were excluded or election cancelled by INEC.

The judgment declaring the 1stAppellant/Respondent as the winner of the election is contrary to the prayers of the 1st Appellant/Respondent that the election be nullified as a whole with fresh elections conducted in the entire State or that INEC be compelled to conduct supplementary elections in the polling units where results were not collated or election cancelled.

The declaration of the 1st Appellant/Respondent as winner of an election he unequivocally vilified, sought its annulment and prayed for a fresh or supplementary election is contrary to the relief attendant on the ground that the election and contrary to the 1st Appellant/Respondent’s own prayer that the election be annulled.

From the Summary of the election result in INEC Form EC8D, which was tendered at the Tribunal as Exhibit A1, the total number of voters accredited for the Governorship Election was 823,743, while the total valid votes cast was 731,485. The said Form EC8D is here shown to me and marked as Exhibit KGA2

By the judgment of this Honourable Court,213,695 votes wereadded to the total votes scored by the 1stAppellant/Respondentand 1,903 votes were added to the total votes scored by the 1stApplicant.

The total number of votes cast at the election after the additional votes ordered by this honourable court now stands at 953,083 (i.e. 731,485 + 213,695 + 1,903).

Arising from the judgment of this Honourable Court, the total number of votes cast at the election, which now stands at 953,083 votes, is far in excess of the total number of accredited voters which is 823,743.

The difference between the total number of accredited voters and the votes cast in the Governorship election in Imo State based on the judgment of this honourable court is 129,340 votes.

At the Tribunal, the 1stAppellant/Respondent pleaded a table of excluded votes from 388 polling units, and a copy of the table which is at pages 9-27 of Volume 1 of the Record, is here shown to me and marked as Exhibit KGA3

There were 70 candidates, including the 1stApplicant and the 1stRespondent, in the election but in the table pleaded by the 1stAppellant/Respondent only the votes scored by the 1stApplicant and the 1stAppellant/Respondent were reflected whereas votes were cast for the political parties and candidates whose scores were deliberately omitted.

At the Tribunal, the 1stAppellant/Respondent admitted under cross-examination at page 2603 in Volume 4 of the Records that instead of the 3rdRespondent, (INEC), whose duty it was to compute the alleged votes, it was the 1stAppellant/Respondent who computed the alleged votes in the 388 polling units shown in the table at pages 9-27 of the Record.

The 1stAppellant/Respondent further admitted under cross-examination at pages 2601 to 2603 in Volume 4 of the Record that the number of votes he allocated to himself in the table are in excess of the registered voters in the polling units where he claimed he obtained the votes.

The Appellants/Respondents had themselves prayed that the entire election in Imo State be annulled and in the further alternative an order compelling INEC to conduct supplementary elections in the polling units where they alleged that results were not collated or elections were cancelled.

It was specifically pleaded by the Appellants/Respondents in paragraph 39 of their petition that a supplementary election should be conducted in the 388 polling units where the excess votes were allegedly cast and that pleading was binding on the Appellants/Respondents and the court.

There was no pleading or evidence on record that elections were cancelled in 252 polling units as stated in the judgment of this Honourable Court.

The 1stAppellant/Respondent neither pleaded nor led evidence at the trial showing details or particulars that he met one-quarter of all the votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of the local government areas in the State

It is in the interest of justice to grant this application.

And I swear to this affidavit in good faith believing the facts contained herein to be true and correct to the best of my knowledge and in accordance with the Oaths Act.

________________________

DEPONENT

Sworn to at the Supreme Court Registry,

Abuja this ……………… of February, 2020



BEFORE ME

COMMISSIONER OF OATHS

APPLICANTS’ WRITTEN ADDRESS IN SUPPORT OF MOTION



Introduction

This Motion on Notice is brought pursuant to section 6(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, 2004 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. The Applicants are praying this honourable court to set aside, as a nullity, the judgment delivered by your lordships on the 14th day of January, 2020 in Appeal No. SC.1462/2019 and Cross Appeal No. SC.1470/2019.

BRIEFS FACTS AND BACKGROUND



The facts leading to this application are briefly that the 1st Applicant contested the governorship election of Imo State conducted on the 9th day of March 2019 on the platform of the 2nd Applicant. The 1st Respondent also contested the election on the platform of the 2nd Respondent. Altogether, 70 political parties sponsored candidates in the said election. At the conclusion of the election, the 1st Applicant was declared the winner of the election by the 3rd Respondent, the body charged with responsibility for the conduct of the election. Aggrieved by that declaration, the 1st and 2nd Respondents filed a petition at the Imo State governorship election Tribunal. One of the grounds upon which the 1st and 2nd Respondents relied to sustain their petition was that the election was invalid on account of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act. Under section 140(2) of the Electoral Act, when the ground of non-compliance succeeds, the power of the court is limited to annulling the election and the court has no authority or power whatsoever to declare as elected a petitioner who has challenged the election on the ground that it was invalid on account of non-compliance. At the Tribunal, the 1st and 2nd Respondents proceeded to contradict the ground of non-compliance by pleading that the 1st Applicant had not scored the majority of lawful votes cast at the election. That ground, as the expression “the majority of lawful votes” indicates, is available to a petitioner who contends that the election was valid but that the votes were wrongly attributed to the person declared as winner. A Petitioner relying on the ground of majority of lawful votes is required to urge that he be declared the winner of the election. The clear implication of this is that it is grossly inconsistent for a petitioner to plead the ground of non-compliance side by side with the ground alleging majority of lawful votes. Such pleading renders the petition incompetent and liable to be struck out. It came as no surprise therefore that the petition was dismissed by the Tribunal. On appeal to the Court of Appeal, the order of the Tribunal dismissing the appeal was affirmed whereupon the 1st and 2nd Respondents further appealed to this Honourable Court which upheld the appeal and declared the 1st Respondent governor of Imo State. It is our humble view that the decision of this Honourable Court declaring the 1st Respondent governor of Imo State is a nullity. That is why we have brought this application in the firm conviction that your lordships will realize, what, in our humble opinion, is the error of this Court and accordingly effect correction by declaring the judgment a nullity. How could the 1st Respondent be declared winner of an election that he had himself branded or stigmatized as invalid? How could this Honourable Court uphold a petition which was clearly speculative contrary to all the established precedents of this Honourable Court? How could this Honourable Court declare victory in favour of a petitioner that prayed for a rerun election to be conducted in all the polling units where he alleged election results were withheld or cancelled? How could this Honourable Court award votes and declare victory for the 1st Respondent when it had the effect of swelling-up the total number of votes cast such that it far exceeded the total accredited voters by 129,304 votes despite the settled principle that accreditation is the bedrock of any valid election? How could this Honourable Court declare victory for the 1st Respondent based on his computation which did not at any time and in any way reckon with the votes scored by the other 68 candidates that participated in the election? In the absence of evidence, how could your Lordships come to the conclusion that the 1st Respondent’s votes met the mandatory geographical spread as decreed by the Constitution?



We humbly and most respectfully appeal to your lordships to consider this application patiently and dispassionately. Do not be angry with the Applicants. The least that we can do is to understand the plight of those who are aggrieved by the judgments of our courts. However justified we may be, we cannot deny them the right to vent their grief. This application is brought in good faith. It is better for litigants to bring applications of this sort than to spread lies and rumours and gossips behind the back of the court. Above all, we should bear in mind always that this application is authorised by law.



Our ancestors decreed that a decision which is final should not be the work of one man. And so they ordained that a number of justices of this court should preside over cases of the type that is the subject of this application. Even then, they considered that the participation by several justices in the decision of a case would not guarantee its correctness. And so, they further ordained that in the event that mistakes were made, you should have the power and authority to correct yourselves. It is that power that we urge you to exercise in this instant application.



The judgment that we pray to your Lordships to set aside, in our humble and respectful view, appears to us to defy all precedents established by your Lordships. And if your Lordships depart from your own well-established precedents without apparent justification, it leaves room for challenge of a body that is otherwise supreme. Remember always that every case decided by your Lordships involves your reputations and the fortunes of the nation – both of the present and of future generations.

Public confidence in the courts is important. It is inevitable. The power of the courts is dependent entirely upon public confidence. If public confidence in the courts is lost, the temptation will virtually be irresistible for people to take matters into their own hands. Over the years, your Lordships have established that nothing will drag you from the path of integrity. Therefore, we come before you firmly convinced that you would not abandon your duty. Your strictness and incorruptibility, your unrelenting diligence and your commitment to the cause of truth and justice encourage us to make this application. Above all, over the years, you distinguished yourselves by your great respect for your oaths. That is why the nation continues to describe you as men and women of the old school.



The grounds for this application are briefly that:

THE JUDGMENT IS A NULLITY HAVING BEEN DELIVERED WITHOUT JURISDICTION



The judgment was delivered without jurisdiction having regard to section 140(2) of the Electoral Act as this Honourable Court had no jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/Respondent as the winner of an election branded and stigmatized by him as invalid.

This Honourable Court had no jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/Respondent as elected in an election petition which was based on two inconsistent and mutually exclusive grounds, to wit, (i) that the 1st Applicant was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election, the implication of which is that the majority of votes cast at the election were valid; and (ii) that the election was invalid for non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the implication of which is that the election be annulled.

There was no proof that the votes ascribed to the 1st Appellant/Respondent met the mandatory geographical spread stipulated in section 179 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

This Honourable court did not have the jurisdiction to declare that the 1st Appellant/Respondent met the constitutional geographical spread without providing in its judgment the reason(s) for that conclusion.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY HAVING BEEN OBTAINED BY FRAUD OR DECEPTION IN THAT:



The Appellants/Respondents misled this court into holding that a total of 213,495 votes were unlawfully excluded from the votes scored by the 1st Appellant/Respondent in the gubernatorial election of 9th March 2019 in Imo State.

The 1st Appellant/Respondent admitted under cross-examination that it was him and not the 3rd Respondent [INEC] or any of its officials, who computed the result that allotted to him the 213,495 votes alleged to have been excluded from his total votes in the election.

The total votes cast as shown in the 1st Appellant’s computation was more than the total number of voters accredited for the election and in some polling units more than the total number of registered voters.

The result computed by the 1st Appellant showed only the votes of the 1st Applicant and the 1st Appellant without specifying the votes scored by the other 68 candidates who participated in the election.

Exhibits 63RD1 to 63RD19 (INEC Forms EC40G) show that there were no valid elections in the 388 polling units where the additional 213,495 votes claimed by the 1st Appellant were allegedly generated.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT IT WAS GIVEN PER INCURIAM BY REASON OF THE FACT THAT:



By Exhibit A1 (Form EC8D) the total number of voters accredited for the election was 823,743,while the total valid votes cast was 731,485.

With the inclusion of 213,695 votes for the 1st Appellant/ Respondent and 1,903 to the votes of the 1st Applicant, as ordered by this court, the total number of votes cast at the election now stands at 953,083 (i.e. 731,485 + 213,695 + 1,903) making the total number of votes cast at the election to be far in excess of the total number of voters accredited for the election, 129,340.

It amounts to an illegality under our electoral law for the total number of votes cast in an election to exceed the number of accredited voters.

The Appellants/Respondents pleaded in paragraph 39 of their petition that a supplementary election should be conducted in the 388 polling units where the additional votes that created the illegality were alleged to have been cast and that pleading was binding on the Appellants/Respondents and the court.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT THIS HONOURABLE COURT WAS MISLED TO ENTER THE JUDGMENT BY REASON OF THE FACT THAT:



The 1st Appellant/Respondent alleged that votes from 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded or cancelled and urged the court to include in the alleged votes from those polling units. At the same time the 1st Appellant/Respondent prayed that fresh elections be conducted in the said polling units thus rendering the petition speculative.

The Appellants/Respondents failed to plead the votes scored by all the parties in the 388 affected polling units. Only the votes allegedly scored by the 1st Appellant/Respondent and the 1st Applicant were pleaded – an omission which rendered the petition incompetent.

This Honourable Court was consequently misled into making a vague order directing the inclusion of votes from the 388 polling units without stating or specifying the particular number of votes to be included from those polling units for all the parties.

Without computing the votes for all the parties from the 388 polling units, this Honourable Court was misled into making a declaration that the 1st Appellant/Respondent was the winner of the gubernatorial election in Imo State – an election that the Appellants/Respondents branded or stigmatized as invalid on account of non-compliance.

The application is supported by an affidavit of six paragraphs to which we have annexed three exhibits marked as KGA1 to KGA3. We shall be relying on all the paragraphs of that affidavit, the accompanying exhibits and the Record of Appeal used for the hearing of the said Appeal No. SC.1462/2019 and Cross Appeal No. SC.1470/2019.



Issue for Determination

The sole issue for determination is WHETHER HAVING REGARD TO THE GROUNDS UPON WHICH THIS APPLICATION IS PREDICATED, IT IS NOT IN THE INTEREST OF JUSTICE TO SET ASIDE THE JUDGMENT OF THIS HONOURABLE COURT ON THE GROUND THAT THE SAME IS NULL AND VOID.

ARGUMENT In bringing this application to set aside the judgment of this honourable court, we are not unmindful of the provisions of section 285(7) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which provides that –

‘An appeal from a decision of an election tribunal or Court of Appeal in an election matter shall be heard and disposed of within 60 days from the date of the delivery of the judgment of the Tribunal or Court of Appeal”



Relying on the above provision this honourable court held in ANPP vs. GONI (2012) LPELR-7830(SC) that the 60 days period limited by the Constitution cannot be extended or enlarged. The implication being that if an election appeal is not heard within the 60-day period it lapses, as the Court is robbed of jurisdiction after that period.



We submit that the decision in ANPP vs. GONI (supra), and other similar decisions on the same point, do not apply, and are not relevant, to the instant application for the following reasons –

Appeal Nos. SC. 1462/2019 and SC 1470/2019 were both heard and determined within the stipulated period of 60 days, and as such there was no violation of section 285 (7) of CFRN

The present application is not for the determination of the disposed Appeal Nos. SC. 1462/2019 and SC. 1470/2019; because if that were to be so, it should have been brought and heard within the period of 60 days stipulated by the Constitution.

The present application is extrinsic and posterior to the determination and disposal of Appeal Nos. SC. 1462/2019 and SC. 1470/2019.

The present application is seeking to set aside the judgment in Appeal Nos. SC. 1462/2019 and SC.1470/2019 on the basis that even though the appeals where concluded within the 60 days period stipulated by Constitution, the entire proceeding was vitiated by jurisdictional vires which renders same a nullity. Time does not run against nullities.

Consequently the present application is not subject to the 60 days limitation period in section 285(7) of the Constitution because an application to set aside a null judgment or order is not circumscribed by statutes of limitation, and section 285 (7) of the Constitution is, to all intents and purposes, a statute of limitation.

To put it differently, in ANPP vs. GONI (supra) and other similar cases, the decisions of this court were on the time within which to hear and determine appeals in an election matter. The decisions were not on the time within which to apply to set aside as null and void any judgment or order made without jurisdiction. We submit that a void act is a non- event. It creates or yields nothing for ex nihilo nihil fit. Consequently it can never be too late to bring an action or an application to declare a void act a nullity and to have it set aside. This point was brought out clearly in the judgment of this Supreme Court in MUSTAPHER vs GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE (1987) 2 NWLR (Pt. 58) 539 where Oputa, JSC held that –

“It can never be too late to admit and give effect to the plea that the judgment or orders was a nullity,”



Again in R. LAUWERS IMPORT-EXPORT v. JOZEBSON INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. (1988) LPELR-2934(SC) at 54 paras D-F this court held, per Nnamani, JSC, that:



“It is of course settled that if the proceedings were null and void, the question of extension of time to appeal which is now engaging this Court, would not have arisen, since time does not run against an appellant in relation to null judgment”

The above principle was applied by this Supreme Court in a recent judgment delivered on 20th December 2019 in APPEAL NO. SC 1384/2019: UGWUMBA UCHE NWOSU v. ACTION PEOPLE PARTY (APD) & ORS. In that judgment this honourable court allowed a pre-election matter brought outside the limitation period stipulated in section 285(9) of the Constitution because the proceeding was in respect of an action or a decision which was a nullity. In other words, a limitation period stipulated either in a statute or the Constitution does not apply to bar the hearing and determination of an application to set aside a nullity. This settled principle is applicable to any judgment which is a nullity irrespective of whether it was delivered in an election matter, a pre-election matter, an ordinary civil case or even in a criminal proceeding See JOHNSON vs. LAWANSON (1971) 7 NSCC 82; KPEMA vs. STATE (1986) 1NWLR (Pt 17) 369; and ITEOGU vs. LPDC (2018) LPELR 43845

In bringing this application to set aside the judgment in Appeal Nos. SC. 1462/2019 and SC. 1470/2019 we are not also unmindful of the provision of section 235 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which makes the decision of this honourable court final. However, it is also the law that this Supreme Court, just as other courts of record, has inherent jurisdiction to set aside its judgment where the grounds for doing so exist. In this regard, the grounds which have been established in decided cases as sufficient to set aside as a nullity the judgment of any court of record include:

Where the judgment was given in the absence of jurisdiction. Sken Consult Ltd. v. Ukey (1981) 1 SC 6; Citec (International) Estate Ltd v. Francis (2014) LPELR-22314 (SC).

Where the judgment is obtained by fraud: Ede v Mba (2011) LPELR 8234(SC), Olufunmise v. Falana (1990) 3 NWLR (Pt. 136) 1.

Where the judgment was given per incuriam. Adegoke Motors Ltd. v. Adesanya (1986) 3 NWLR (Pt. 109) 250; Buhari v. INEC (2008) LPELR814(SC)

Where the court was misled to enter the judgment: Alao v. ACB Ltd (2000) 9 NWLR (Pt. 672) 264, Ede v. Mba (2011) LPELR 8234(SC)

Where the procedure adopted was such as to deprive the decision or judgment of the character of a legitimate adjudication: Igwe v. Kalu (2002) 14 NWLR (Pt. 787) 435, Alao v. ACB Ltd. (2000) 9 NWLR (Pt. 672) 264.

The rationale behind the inherent power of this court to set aside its judgments in appropriate cases was graphically and beautifully stated by Oputa JSC in the case of ADEGOKE MOTORS LTD. v. ADESANYA (1986) 3 NWLR (Pt. 109) 250 at 274 as follows:

“Justices of this court are human beings capable of erring. It will certainly be short-sighted arrogance not to accept this obvious truth. It is also true that this Court can do inestimable good through its wise decisions. Similarly, the Court can do incalculable harm through its mistakes. When therefore it appears to learned Counsel that any decision of this Court has been given per incuriam, such Counsel should have the boldness and courage to ask that such decision shall be overruled. This Court has the power to overrule itself (and has done so in the past) for it gladly accepts that it is far better to admit an error than to preserve an error.”



This court further rationalized its inherent power to set aside and overrule its null judgment in ITEOGU v LEGAL PRACTITRIONERS DISCIPLINARY COMMITEE (2018) LPELR 4345(SC) at 9-10 paras D-A where it held that –

‘There is no doubt that honourable justices of this court are human beings and therefore not infallible. They can make mistakes or commit errors at any time like any other mortals, this is why the law allows for correction of errors in its judgment when called upon so to do for instance in the slip rule or pencil rule. In other words, in deserved situation or circumstances this court when invited can revisit the judgment it delivered earlier or previously if such judgment is seen not to be in accord with desired justice by setting same aside or by varying same or even overruling such judgment ….. It goes without saying therefore that in the exercise of setting aside its previous judgment this court and indeed every other court must do so only in the interest of justice which is indeed the preoccupation of all courts’



In the instant case the Respondents/Applicants have listed four cogent grounds why the judgment delivered by this Honourable court in Appeal No. SC.1462/2019 and Cross Appeal No. SC.1470/2019 should be set aside as a nullity; and we shall now consider these four grounds seriatim.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT IT WAS DELIVERED WITHOUT JURISDICTION

The first arm of our contention that the judgment of this court was delivered without jurisdiction is based on the fact that this court did not have the jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/Respondent as duly elected given the fact that one of the grounds of his petition was that the election in issue was “invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended)”. Obviously, a petitioner cannot be declared as the winner of an election he has vilified or stigmatized or branded as invalid for non-compliance with the Electoral Act. In REV. WILSON SABIYA v. ALHAJI BAMANGA TUKUR (1983) LPELR-SC.112/1983 it was held by this Supreme Court that –

“The Petition was based on a catalogue of electoral malpractices, which, in the argument of his counsel, should lead to a nullification of the election. In the same breath, the Petitioner sought to be elected on the same evidence. This is clearly an impossible feat.”



The impossibility of the declaration sought by the 1st Appellant/Respondent that he was the winner of an election he claimed was invalid by reason of non-compliance is further buttressed by section 140 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act (as amended) which stipulates as follows:

(1) Subject to subsection (2) of this section, if the Tribunal or the Court as the case may be, determines that a candidate who was returned as elected was not validly elected on any ground, the Tribunal or the Court shall nullify the election.

(2) Where an election tribunal or court nullifies an election on the ground that the person who obtained the highest votes at the election was not qualified to contest the election, or that the election was marred by substantial irregularities or non-compliance with the provisions of this Act, the election tribunal or court shall not declare the person with the second highest votes or any other person as elected, but shall order for a fresh election.



In effect, this court is statutorily obligated to order a fresh election instead of declaring the 1st Appellant/Respondent as the winner of an election he alleged was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the Electoral Act. That is, assuming without conceding that the 1st Appellant/Respondent proved that the election was marred by non-compliance as alleged.



It is our further submission that this honourable court was also divested of the jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/Respondent as the winner of the election by the speculative nature of the Appellants/Respondents’ Petition which was based on two inconsistent and mutually exclusive grounds, to wit, (i) that the 1st Applicant was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election, and (ii) that the election of the 1st Applicant “is invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended)”.

We submit that where an election is challenged on the ground of non-compliance the power of the court is limited to annulling the election. But where an election is challenged on the ground that the Respondent did not score a majority of the votes cast at the election the court may declare as elected the person who scored the majority of lawful votes. The two grounds and their consequential reliefs are therefore mutually exclusive. Thus in paragraph 4(3)(a) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act 2010 it is provided that an election petition shall:

‘conclude with a prayer or prayers as for instance, that the petitioner or one of the petitioners be declared validly elected or returned, having polled the highest number of lawful votes cast at the election OR that the election may be declared nullified as the case may be.



The word “OR” is used in the above provision to buttress the point that a petitioner cannot seek in the same petition a declaration that he won the election and a finding that the election was void for corrupt practices or non-compliance with the Electoral Act. In other words the Appellants/Respondents’ Petition was incompetent ab initio due to the pleading of these inconsistent grounds and reliefs. Consequently this Honourable Court did not have the jurisdiction to declare the 1st Appellant/Respondent as elected based on his incompetent petition.

The second arm of our contention that the judgment of this court was delivered without jurisdiction is based on section 179(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which stipulates that –

‘A candidate for an election to the office of Governor of a State shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being two or more candidates –

(a) he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and

(b) he has not less than one-quarter of all the votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in the State.



In the instant case there was no proof that the votes allegedly scored by the 1st Appellant/Respondent met the mandatory geographical spread stipulated in the Constitution. To establish that fact it was necessary to compute, local government by local government, the percentage of the votes scored by the 1st Appellant/Respondent after the inclusion of the additional 213,695 votes declared for the 1st Appellant/Respondent in the judgment sought to be set aside. But in this case there was no such proof, nevertheless this honourable court proceeded to declare that the 1st Appellant/Respondent won the election and met the constitutional geographical spread.

We submit that the declaration so made, without the necessary proof, infringed and violated the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. To that extent the judgment and its consequential order were made without jurisdiction and are liable to be set aside as a nullity.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY

IN THAT WAS OBTAINED BY FRAUD

We submit that the judgment sought to be set aside was obtained by fraud because the 1st Appellant/Respondent fraudulently misrepresented to this honourable court that he had an additional 213,495 votes which were unlawfully excluded from the final result by the 3rd Respondent. To this end the 1st Appellant/Respondent pleaded a table of excluded votes (Exhibit KGA3) which are at pages 9-27, Volume 1 of the Records. In that table the 1st Appellant/Respondent failed to plead the votes scored by the 70 candidates who participated in the election. He only pleaded his own votes and the votes alleged to have been scored by the 1st Applicant. In ADAMS v UMAR (2010) All FWLR (Pt 513) 1289 at 1386 – 1387 paras H-B it was held that –

‘While there is no obligation on the petitioner to join any candidate who lost the election as a party, the petitioner has a duty to comply with the provisions of paragraph 4(i) (c) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2006 by stating among other particulars, the names and scores of ALL the candidates that participated in the election … The raison d’etre for this is that, where in an election petition a petitioner fails to plead the scores of all the candidates at the election, it will be impossible to grant any prayer that the petitioner was the duly elected candidate or that the 1st respondent was not the duly elected candidate.’



Apart from the fatal error of failing to plead the result of all the candidates in his table of excluded votes, the 1st Appellant/Respondent also admitted in his evidence during cross-examination at page 2601-2603 in Volume 4 of the Record that the number of votes he allocated to himself in the table are in excess of the registered voters in the polling units where he claimed he obtained those votes. He further admitted under cross-examination at page 2603 of the Record that instead of INEC he was the person who computed the disputed votes tabulated in the petition.

In his private and personal tabulation of the votes (shown at pages 9-27 of Volume 1 of the Records) the 1st Appellant/Respondent stated in column 69 that in Polling Unit 08 in Eziama/Okpalla Ward he scored 819 votes whereas the total number of registered voters was 462. In column 285 he stated that in Polling Unit 12 in Odudiaro Ward he scored 780 votes whereas the total number of registered voters were 449. In column 377 he stated that in Polling Unit 6 in Umuozu Ward he scored 367 votes and the 1st Applicant scored 4 votes making a total of 371 votes whereas the total number of registered voters was 367. In column 384 he stated that in Polling Unit 6 in Umunkwo ward he scored 526 votes and the 1st Applicant scored 2 votes making a total of 528 votes whereas the total number of registered voters was 526. These are just a few examples of the fraudulent results the 1st Appellant/Respondent induced this court into accepting as a part of his votes.

In the tabulation of the votes at pages 9-27 in Volume 1 of the Record, the 1st Appellant/Respondent did not state the number of accredited voters in each of the listed 388 polling units. He stated only the total number of registered voters. We submit that without a record of accredited voters, the votes alleged to have been scored in those polling units were invalid and void because there can be no valid votes without accreditation – FAYEMI v ONI (2009) All FWLR (Pt 493) 1254 at 1309 paras F-H. So evidently the scores in those 388 polling units were allocated arbitrarily. They were not the product of a valid election, and this was corroborated by the evidence of DW5 who tendered INEC Form EC40G as Exhibits 63RD1 to 63RD19 to show that in those polling units, the election was cancelled due to electoral violence as reported by the presiding officers in those units.

Unfortunately this court was misled into accepting the fraudulent result tabulated by the 1st Appellant/Respondent and consequently 213,695 votes were added for the 1st Appellant/Respondent and 1,903 votes were added for the 1st Applicant. This brought the total number of votes cast in the election to 953,038, while the total number of voters accredited for the election as shown in Exhibit A1 was 823,743. This is a clear case of fraud and corrupt practice for which the nullification of the election is the only proper order this court can make by virtue of section 40(2) of the Electoral Act (as amended). In effect, the judgment and orders returning the 1st Appellant/Respondent as elected are contrary to law and evidence and is to that extent a nullity.

Where a judgment is obtained fraudulently as in the instant case, we submit that the court which gave the judgment is entitled to set it aside upon an application such as this. In OGBU v URUM (1981) LPELR 2290SC at 20 paras C-E, this court held that –

‘…..a court would also have inherent jurisdiction to set aside its judgment if it could be shown that it was obtained by fraud.



Also in EDE v MBA (2011) LPELR 8234SC at 26-28 paras E-A this court held that –

‘….this court under section 22 of the Supreme Court Act and Order 6 has the power to set aside in certain circumstances its decision like any other court where the circumstances demand, such as (i) where any of the parties obtained judgment by fraud or deceit (ii) where such a decision is a nullity or (iii) where it is obvious that the court was misled into giving the decision’.



THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY

IN THAT IT WAS GIVEN PER INCURIAM



The Appellants/Respondents tendered at the trial the overall result of the election (Form EC8D) as declared by the 3rd Respondent (INEC) and it was admitted in evidence as Exhibit A1. It is also exhibited to the affidavit in support of this application as Exhibit KGA2. The exhibit shows that the total number of accredited voters for the election was 823,743, whilst the total votes cast were 731,485. By the judgment sought to be set aside this honourable court ordered the inclusion of an additional 213,695 votes for the 1st Appellant/Respondent and 1,903 for the 1st Applicant. Consequently, the total votes cast at the election now stand at 961,083 (i.e. 731,485 + 213,695 + 1,903), which is in excess of the total number of accredited voters by 129,340 votes. OBVIOUSLY, THE VOTES CAST CANNOT EXCEED THE NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS. To this extent therefore the judgment of this honourable court sought to be set aside was reached per incuriam and it has created an illegality which this court cannot allow to persist. In BUHARI v INEC (2008) LPELR 814(SC) 84 paras B-C, this court held that –

“the expression ‘per incuriam’ is one of the Latinism. It generally means through inadvertence. In law, it means the judge is giving a judgment in ignorance or forgetfulness of an enabling statute of some binding authority of the court.



The judgment sought to be set aside was reached per incuriam for the further reason that it was contrary to the case made by the Appellants/Respondents in their Petition. In paragraph 39 of the Petition they averred as follows –

‘…..the returning officer did not call for polls to be taken in the excluded or wrongly cancelled units before he returned the 1st Respondent [now applicant] as the winner of the election. The 3rd Respondent [INEC] ought to conduct supplementary election where as in this case the number of registered voters in the units where the results were reckoned with or were purportedly cancelled was higher substantially than the difference between the scores of the 1st Respondent and the petitioner who was next to him in the wrong computation upon which the 1st Respondent was declared’



In OVIAWE V. INTEGRATED RUBBER PRODUCTS NIGERIA LTD (1997) 3 SCNJ 29 at 45 this court held that –

‘it is not open to a party to depart from his pleadings …… nor, equally, is it open to the trial court to depart from the case pleaded by the parties’.



Again in PASCUTTO v ADECENTRO LTD (1997) LPELR-2904(SC) at 28 paras A-B this court held that –



‘…. parties as I have already stated are bound by their pleadings and judgment must also be confined to the issues raised by the parties. It is incompetent for a court to make a case for either or both of the parties and then proceed to give judgment on the case so formulated contrary to the case of the parties before him’



We submit therefore that the judgment sought to be set aside is incompetent and was reached per incuriam, because instead of ordering a fresh election as pleaded by the petitioners [now Appellants/ Respondents], and as stipulated by section 140 (2) of the Electoral Act (as amended), i.e. assuming without conceding that the allegation of the 1st Appellant/Respondent was proved, this court returned the 1st Appellant/Respondent erroneously as the winner of the disputed election.

THE JUDGMENT SOUGHT TO BE SET ASIDE IS A NULLITY IN THAT THE COURT WAS MISLED TO ENTER THE JUDGMENT

The 4th relief sought in the Appellants/Respondents’ Petition was “a declaration that the 1st Petitioner polled majority of lawful votes cast at the Governorship election of 9th day of March, 2019, and satisfied the mandatory constitutional threshold and spread across the state and ought to be returned as elected”. The 5th relief was for an order declaring the 1st Petitioner the winner of the said election. Since these reliefs 4 and 5 were declaratory in nature, the law is that the petitioners can only succeed on the strength of their case and not on the weakness of the defence. They cannot succeed even on an admission made by the Respondents. See Mohammed v. Wammako (2018) 7 NWLR (P1619) 573, CPC vs. INEC (2012) 13 NWLR (Pt 1317) 260, Emenike v. PDP (2012) 12 NWLR (Pt. 1315)556 @ 589-590, Paras H-B, Dumez Nig. Ltd. vs. Nwakoba (2008) 18 NWLR (Pt 1119) 361, Faleke vs. INEC (2016) 18 NWLR (Pt 1542) 61 @ 149 – 150, Para H-A, Okereke v. Umahi (2016) 11 NWLR (Pt 1524) 438 @ 489 Para B- D, CPC v. INEC (2012) 1 NWLR (pt 1280) 106 @ 131 (Pt. 1522) para F-G; and Ogboni v. Okowa (2016) 11 NWLR (Pt. 1522) 84.

The claim that the 1st Appellant/Respondent met the mandatory geographical spread of one quarter of the votes in two thirds of the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo State was strictly a matter of facts. It was not open or amenable to any legal presumption. In effect, the 1st Appellant/ Respondent had to lead evidence to show the total votes cast in each Local Government Area after the addition of the 213,095 votes he said were omitted. He had to give that evidence in pyramidal detail, from the polling unit results in INEC Form EC8A to the local government results in INEC Form EC8C, for all the 27 local government areas in Imo State. In the absence of such evidence it was impossible to compute the percentage of the votes scored by the 1st Appellant/Respondent in each local government area for the purpose determining whether he met the mandatory constitutional spread of one quarter (25%) of the votes in two thirds of the Local Government Areas. At the trial, the Appellants /Respondents concentrated all their efforts on proving that the 1st Applicant did not meet the geographical spread, without making any effort to prove how they have met on their own part the required geographical spread stipulated in the Constitution.

Nevertheless in the judgment sought to be set aside it was held that the 1st Appellant/Respondent has met the required geographical spread. The court did not state how it arrived at that conclusion. The court did not state how the 213,095 additional votes credited to the 1st Appellant/Respondent were distributed in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State. In effect, there is nothing on record to justify the conclusion reached in the judgment sought to be set aside that the 1st Appellant/Respondent has met the constitutional spread of one quarter of the votes in two-thirds of the Local Government Areas in the State.

We submit that that declaration is unconstitutional, because in the absence of any proof that the 1st Appellant/Respondent met the mandatory constitutional spread the declaration of the 1st Appellant/ Respondent as the winner of the election was in contravention of the clear provisions of section 179 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. In UKPO v. IMOKE (2009) 1NWLR (Pt. 1121) 90 it was held as follows:

‘The emergence of a winner in an election is predicated upon his having satisfied the provisions of S179(2) CFRN 1999, to the effect that in making the declaration, the returning officer must show that the declared winner had the majority of the lawful votes cast at the election and that he had not less than ¼ (25%) of all votes cast in each of at least 2/ 3 of the LGAs in the state. All the relevant statistics must be clearly set out after which a sealed Certificate of Return would be issued in accordance with S76(1) of the Electoral Act.

In our instant case, an order was made for the issuance of a certificate of return without the relevant statistics. We submit that the only way this honourable court could have shown in its judgment that the 1st Appellant /Respondent was the winner of the election with not less than one-quarter (25%) of the lawful votes cast in at least two thirds (18) of the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo State was for this court to set out in the judgment now sought to be set aside all the relevant statistics in raw figures (scores). But this was not done and to that extent the judgment was unconstitutional and vague. See UZAMERE vs. URHOGHIDE (2009) LPELR 5082 54-56 para B and HDP vs. OBI 2011 LPELR 9095.

CONCLUSION

There is no denying that this is a time of crises in our country. At this, of all times, our Supreme Court has been afforded this unique opportunity of allaying the fears of those who cast aspersions on the credibility of our courts. Those who mean well for the nation will agree that we have here an opportunity for the Supreme Court to mitigate the rising unpopularity of our courts and to rehabilitate her damaged reputation and restore the good name of the judiciary by setting aside this judgment which seems to us to be a nullity. We may be quite wrong. In that case, please, forgive us. Your verdict in this matter should match the solemn oath you have taken. Remember that every decision of this honourable court involves the good name of the judiciary. Prove to the world that this court is sacred. Let your verdict help to retain the good graces of our people.



It is owed to the work of this Supreme Court that the nation continues to survive. It is that work that give us the confidence to present this application. That you are willing to reconsider your decision gives you honour and glory. We come before you firmly convinced that you will act in aid of the cause of justice. In this application we appeal to you, we urge you, we beg you to preserve the glorious reputation of this court. We appeal to you to prove wrong all those who have an evil opinion of our judiciary. Here is a great opportunity for your Lordships to act. Free the judiciary from suspicion. Give no one cause to despise our courts. Prove to the world that you are the equals of the courts of other nations. Remember always that as you sit in judgment over us, so the nation sits in judgment over you. And you should worry, not just over the judgment of this generation, but also the judgment of generations to come when none of us will be alive to defend our actions.



There is no doubting the fact that your Lordships, being human, will from time to time fall into error. Prove to the world that when that happens you will not lack the courage to correct yourselves. That is the unique opportunity that this case offers you.



The nation thinks well of your lordships. Prove to the nation that our good thoughts of you are justified and are well deserved. There is not upon this bench a single judge who has been disloyal to his oath or who has a bad reputation. Stand up for the judiciary and for yourselves. Stand up for truth. Stand up for justice. Stand up for strict and honest interpretation of the laws. Take that stand for which the nation can praise you and commend you.



The position that you hold demands that you do so. It is the great precedents that your Lordships have established that we appeal to you to follow. The nation expects you to deliver an honest verdict, a correct verdict. Prove to the nation that here in this Supreme Court a man or woman who has lost his rights will be given the opportunity to bewail it. What is at stake in this case is not only the right that the Applicants have lost but the good name of the judiciary as well. What we call upon you to do is nothing new. It is something that you have done times without number in the past. Those occasions that you reversed yourselves in the past were not more urgent than it is now. Never in the history of this court have your Lordships delivered a judgment which evoked the protest of the public. This one has. Therefore, we urge you, we appeal to you to take a second look at it.



Those who in their wisdom established this court made it supreme thus expressing their determination that litigation should come to an end. And so this court is supreme, as you have yourselves said, not because you are infallible but because your decisions are final. Whatever you say the law is that is what it shall be. And that is why your Lordships are ever so careful to ensure that your decisions stand the test of time and are not open to any justifiable condemnation or suspicion.



The just decisions of this Supreme Court immortalize your Lordships who deliver them. It is important therefore that you commit nothing to writing that generations to come, long after we are all dead and gone, will examine and criticize and condemn as unjust and unjustifiable. That has been the lot of the Athenian jury which condemned Socrates. That has been the lot of Pontius Pilate who, having found no guilt in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, nevertheless ordered that he be crucified. It is precisely to save judges from that kind of predicament that the law allows them in appropriate cases to correct their own mistakes or set aside altogether decisions that are a nullity. It is that opportunity that we urge your lordships to take in this case and re-examine the judgment which we urge you to set aside on the ground that if you re-examine it dispassionately you will find reason to set it aside and thereby demonstrate to the world that you have courage to correct yourselves when you find that you have erred.

In this case a man who himself branded the election in which he participated as invalid has been adjudged by your Lordships as the winner of the same election. That is in the face of past and innumerable decisions by your Lordships that if such a ground succeeded it should lead to the nullification of the election. In this case, the man you declared as winner of the election specifically prayed that your Lordships should nullify the result of elections in the entire State and that your Lordships order that a fresh election be conducted.



Your Lordships also declared as winner a man who prayed your Lordships to order a re-run election in all the 388 polling units where elections and results were cancelled or not declared.



Your Lordships ordered victory for a man who admitted under cross examination that in polling unit after polling unit, he awarded to himself more votes than the total number of registered voters in those polling units.



Your Lordships accepted votes from 388 polling units presented by the 1st Respondent which had the consequence of swelling-up the total number of votes scored in the election way beyond the total number of accredited voters. The excess votes between the total votes scored and the total accredited voters are 129,340 votes – a clearly impossible situation and brazen illegality under our electoral law. (Underlining supplied)



Your Lordships declared the 1st Respondent as winner of the election when your Lordships did not satisfy yourselves that the 1st Respondent scored enough votes across the various local government areas of Imo State to satisfy the geographical spread as decreed by the Constitution.



Based on the foregoing, we submit that the judgment delivered by this Honourable Court on 14th January 2020 in Appeal No. SC.1462/2019 and Cross Appeal No. SC.1470/2019 is a nullity because –



The judgment was delivered without jurisdiction in that the court declared the 1st Respondent as the winner of the election contrary to section 140 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act (as amended)

The judgment is unconstitutional in that it declared the 1st Respondent the winner of the election without proof that the votes accredited to him met the geographical spread stipulated in section 179 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)

The judgment was obtained by fraud in that the votes upon which the 1st Respondent was declared as the winner of the election were in excess of the number of voters accredited for the election.

The judgment was given per incuriam as your lordships by this judgment unwittingly sanctioned that total votes cast at an election can be in excess of the total number of accredited voters, as in this case, the total votes exceeded the total accredited voters by 129,340 votes.

Furthermore, the judgment was given per incuriam in view of the 1st Respondent’s contention that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) whereupon he prayed that a supplementary election should be held in the 388 disputed polling units where he claimed his votes were cancelled.

We respectfully urge your Lordships therefore to set aside the judgment in Appeal No. SC.1462/2019 and Cross Appeal No. SC.1470/2019 as prayed in our motion paper because as this Honourable Court rightly noted in ADEGOKE MOTORS v. ADESANYA (supra) “it is far better to admit an error than to preserve an error”. May it so please your Lordships.

