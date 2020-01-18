Imo gov election, INEC chair should resign Now ~ APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Mr Peter Esele, said on Friday that the Independent National Electoral Commission should take all the blames for the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Imo governorship election. Esele, a former President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, made the declaration while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin. He argued that Nigerians should look beyond the controversy of the judgment and address the foundation of the judgment. The activist noted that the judgment underscored the inefficiency and ineptitude of INEC. According to him, the result of the governorship election, held on March 9, 2019, in Imo should not have been announced in the first place because so many irregularities were reported during the election.