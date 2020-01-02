Imo Govt Moves To Improve The Lives Of Persons Living With Disabilities

Today, His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha received and reached out to persons living with disabilities through the office of the SSA on information and advocacy at Ihube in Okigwe LGA. The evenr which was themed “Touching the untouched”, was a reflection of the rebuild Imo project of His Excellencies promises of inclusive and accessible governance. The event which held at the Ihube, Okigwe LGA, Imo state. The obvious elated persons living with disabilities (PWDs) were undeterred by their seeming peculiarities and warmly welcomed the entourage from the state house led by Adaora Onyechere, the SSA on Advocacy and information. In her address to the people she reassured them of the governor’s intention to carry every class of persons along, emphasizing that advocating and reaching out through welfare, empowerment of these persons are keying into the rebuild imo agenda of His Excellency.She stated that His Excellency was intentional in creating the commission for women affairs and vulnerable persons to address this plight which is under the able watch of The Honorable commissioner for women affairs and vulnerable persons Hon. Nkeiru Ibekwe. While Speaking at the event Ms Adaora emphasized on the significance of the event, ‘touching the untouched’ initiative which is keen on touching lives and putting a smile on the faces of the pwds and vulnerable persons. She expressed His Excellency’s willingness stating, ‘‘We connect and try to bridge the gap between the rich and poor in the society so, a time like this is a period to celebrate these special citizens because it takes a human faced administration to help fellow Imolites. That’s why we have taken it upon ourselves coming to Okigwe and make these citizens feel loved and appreciated in the society.’’Further highlighting on the mood, She said , ‘‘We are here to celebrate with these special citizens and also give them a sense of belonging because we strongly believe in the adding value to humanity and they shouldn’t be deprived of this because of their situation.” She further added, ‘‘ It is imperative that these special ones don’t feel left out because of their disabilities and our society shouldn’t relegate them to the background because of their condition.” She says, His Excellency is encouraged by the faith of imolites in the rebuild imo agenda and can only intensify interventions across board to make Imo state a leading example on the world stage for Nigeria and for the South East.Amongst these special people were children living autism, cerebral palsy, the elderly kene and women, the visually impaired and others.