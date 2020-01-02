Imo Govt Moves To Improve The Lives Of Persons Living With Disabilities

Today, His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha received and reached out to persons living with disabilities through the office of the SSA on information and advocacy at Ihube in Okigwe LGA. The evenr which was themed “Touching the untouched”, was a reflection of the rebuild Imo project of His Excellencies promises of inclusive and accessible governance. The event which held at the Ihube, Okigwe LGA, Imo state. The obvious elated persons living with disabilities (PWDs) were undeterred by their seeming peculiarities and warmly welcomed the entourage from the state house led by Adaora Onyechere, the SSA on Advocacy and information. In her address to the people she reassured them of the governor’s intention to carry every class of persons along, emphasizing that advocating and reaching out through welfare, empowerment of these persons are keying into the rebuild imo agenda of His Excellency.