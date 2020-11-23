Imo Govt Urges Youths To Judiciously Use 1m Loan

By Adejumo Enock

The Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skills acquisition, Noble Atulegwu has warned the youths not to marry, build house with the loan from the state government.

The commissioner made the warning on Saturday at the empowerment programme, at which 2,300 unemployed youths got N1 million loan each in the second phase of state government’s Share prosperity programme.

The programme powered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Incentive Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) kicked off with 1,300 participants in the first phase accessing the loan while 1,000 of them got theirs in the second phase of the training freely bankrolled by the State government.

He enjoined the participants to take advantage of the training and become employers of labour.

“The essence of this gesture today is not for you to go and marry with the loan or build houses, it’s for you to invest it in what you were trained here for, His Excellency has done well by providing the training for you free, it’s left for you to do things meaningful with the loans provided for you.” he directed.

Speaking further, Atulegwu implored the beneficiaries to put on acts that will facilitate the objectives of the programme. Noting, the State government is planning on another phase of empowerment programme.