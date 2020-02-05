Imo: Group gives Uzodinma two weeks to vacate govt house

A pro-Biafran group, Biafra Zionists Federation, on Tuesday, gave the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, a two-week ultimatum to vacate the State Government House.

Leader of the group, Mr Benjamin Onwuka, gave the ultimatum at a press briefing, in Enugu on Tuesday.

He described Uzodinma as “an impostor who will never enjoy the support of Imo people owing to lack of legitimacy.”

Onwuka also faulted the prophecy given by the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to the effect that Uzodinma would transform the state.

He said, “God deals with facts not hearsay; that’s what he (Mbaka) does not understand.

“Our position is that a man who could not win even one local government area cannot preside over the affairs of Imo people.”

He explained that although the Zionists were “Biafrans”, they would not fold their hands and watch the destiny of their people frittered away.

Onwuka added, “Imo State is part of Biafra land for that reason, there is no way an impostor will come from nowhere to govern them. What is happening in Imo State affects every Igbo man.

“They clearly chose their governor through the ballot, so we are at a loss on how someone will jump from 4th to 1st position through the magic calculation of the court.

“He has two weeks to vacate that seat and allow the rightful occupier, Emeka Ihedioha, to serve out his term.”

However, Uzodinma dismissed the group’s ultimatum, insisting that his mandate was legitimate.

The governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Ogwuike Nwachukwu, said, “What do they mean by illegitimacy, a mandate given by seven Supreme Court justices can’t be less legitimate. People, especially these groups should be mindful of things they say. The governor will not be distracted.”