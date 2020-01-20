Imo guber: Real reason Ihedioha was removed – Mbaka

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka has claimed that Emeka Ihedioha, the PDP governorship candidate in Imo state, lost at the Supreme Court because he failed to seek God’s intervention over a prophecy that predicted the outcome of the apex court’s verdict on the Imo governorship election.

Prior to the Supreme Court ruling, Mbaka had on December 31, 2019, predicted that the PDP-administration of Ihedioha would be replaced by a government of Hope Uzodinma from the APC.

It came as a surprise to many Nigerians when the cleric’s prediction on the Imo governorship election came to pass.

Reacting to his prediction, the catholic priest on Sunday, said Ihedioha should have sought God’s intervention instead of criticising him (Mbaka) over the prophecy, Breaking Times reports.

“What’s the distance from Imo State to Enugu, that after given the message on December 31, 2019, Ihedioha cannot come to adoration and seek for God’s intervention, rather he embarked on attacking and castigating the message and the messenger. Tell me the person that attacked a genuine man of God and went scot-free?” He said.

He said Ihedioha should have asked him what do to avert the prophecy.

“I think that when a message like that is given the right thing to do is to ask the prophet what to do to avert it,” Mbaka noted.

The cleric dismissed the allegations that he was collecting money to declare prophecies because he was a member of the APC.

He said as a prophet of God, the message he preaches is not partisan.