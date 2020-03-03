Imo Guber Review: Inadequate Claims And The Erring Counsel

By Akinloye NG

As the ruling on the Imo guber appeal ruling review is now set for 3:00PM today, I will do a quick analysis on what transpired on both sides on the floor of the Supreme Court, before the Supreme Court stood down till later in the evening to give its ruling.

Lawyer to Emeka Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi, in his argument, advanced two claims of the appellant, Hope Uzodinma, claiming he was excluded from 388 polling units but tendered results from only 366 polling units and that with the addition of votes from 388 polling units in favour of him, the new result exceeded the total number of accredited voters by 129,000 votes.

In my last analysis, I pointed out two grounds which are only strong enough to warrant the Supreme Court being a court of records/precedence, to set aside its earlier ruling and give proper records and precedence in declaring Ihedioha as winner.

These two grounds are consequent upon the Supreme Court ruling disqualifying Uche Nwosu in December for double nomination having been validly nominated by both APC and AA, Hope Uzodinma is no more a candidate of any political party in the Imo guber contest, as no party can field two candidates for same position.

The other ground is the mismatch of total valid votes and total accredited voters after adding votes from the magical 388 PUs following claims of being cheated in 366 made by him.

It was a surprise that Chief Agabi advanced only the numerical mismatch which he split into two, leaving out the no-party ground in his address which already made the earlier ruling a constitutional crisis.

He only harped on an arm of the grounds, positing inadequate claims towards the case for a review.

On the other hand, the Counsel to Hope Uzodinma, Mr Damian Dodo, countered that the application to revisit, review or set aside the judgment of the court is an incompetent one lacking in merit.

He further argued that the Supreme Court lacks the jurisdiction to sit on appeal over any judgment already delivered by it except where cases of typographical errors or slips are noticed and went further to say such errors have not been established.

Here, Mr. Damian Dodo erred because Ihedioha’s application is calling on the court to revisit, review and set aside the judgment. It is competent and with constitutional merit and therefore not an appeal.

While he is correct to say that the Supreme Court lacks the jurisdiction to sit on appeal over any judgment already delivered by it, he erred by seeing the application before the Supreme Court as an appeal. It is a review which the Supreme Court in its own earlier ruling stated it has jurisdiction over, so as to correct errors of misinterpretation or Judgement obtain in error or fraud

In my last analysis, I cited Oriker Jev & Ors. v. Iyortom & Ors. [2015] NWLR (Pt. 1483) 484, where the Supreme Court had in an earlier ruling mistakenly ordered that INEC conduct rerun election, but upon application for review, the court discovered it gave the said order based on a wrong interpretation of Section 133(2) in conjunction with Section 141 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and subsequently set aside the earlier ruling and ordered INEC to issue the applicant a certificate of return.

There is also a precedence of review in the case of Olorunfemi v. Asho [2000] 2 NWLR (Pt. 643) 143. The Supreme Court in its 18th March, 1999 ruling set aside its earlier judgment delivered on the 8th January, 1999 and ordered that the appeal be heard de-novo by another panel, on the ground that it ought to have considered the Respondent’s cross-appeal first before allowing the Appellant’s appeal.

These are examples of where the Supreme Court once set aside its earlier rulings and they are not typographical errors but misinterpretation and administration of justice in errors like it is evident in the Imo ruling, which gave mandate to Uzodinma who was never a candidate of any political party with votes not in conformity with total accredited voters.