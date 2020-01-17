Imo: Hope Uzodinma appoints SSG, CPS

Following his victory at the supreme court, the newly sworn-in governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, yesterday announced his first appointments as he takes over the State Government House.

On his twitter handle @GovUzodinma, he named the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Attorney General and Chief press Secretary.

While Oguike Nwachukwu stepped in as the Chief Press Secretary, Chief Cosmas Iwu was appointed as the SSG of the State.

Other appointment include Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie who was appointed as Chief of Staff.