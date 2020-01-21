Imo House of Assembly confirms Gov Uzodinma commissioner- nominee

Imo Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed a commissioner- nominee sent by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The nominee, Barr. COC Akaolisa, whose name was contained in a message earlier sent to the House by the Governor and read at plenary by Speaker Collins Chiji, was screened following the request by Uzodinma for speedy consideration of his nomination.

Akaolisa has been designated as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice by the Governor.

During the screening, he expressed happiness at his nomination by Governor Uzodinma and described the opportunity as a call to serve the people of Imo State.

He promised to contribute his quota and ensure good governance as promised by the All Progressives Congress – led administration in the state.

Akaolisa is expected to be sworn anytime.