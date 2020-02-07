IMO: Ihedioha, PDP head for S’Court, Agabi leads team of 30 lawyers

The last certainly has not been heard about the legal tussle in the Imo State governorship impasse that saw Emeka Ihedioha being removed from office after about seven months by a Supreme Court ruling that also ushered in Hope Uzodinma as governor.

Both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ihedioha had since indicated their interest to approach the Supreme Court to reverse itself on the judgment that ousted him based on what the duo said was a misinterpretation of facts in the collation of election results.

Now, Ihedioha and the PDP have made god their promise and two days ago (Wednesday) formally filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking a singular relief to reinstate him as governor and sack Uzodinma.

While briefing journalists in Abuja on the latest step, a former Attorney-General in the administration of Ihedioha, Ndukwe Nnawuchi, said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ihedioha had reviewed the judgment of the apex court delivered on 14 January 2020 and decided to approach the Supreme Court to review its judgment.

Ndukwe: “Today (yesterday) the PDP and Ihedioha filed an application at the Supreme Court to set aside its earlier judgment in favour of Ihedioha.”

He said the details of the argument had been canvassed in the application and the apex court is expected to deliver its judgment one way or the other. Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, will lead a team of 30 lawyers to stream their argument in favour of Ihedioha. The team is also filing an affidavit of urgency to facilitate a speedy hearing of the application.

Ndukwe, however, disclosed that Ihedioha and PDP would accept the verdict of the apex court after hearing the application. Recall that the election petition tribunal and the appeal court upheld the election of Ihedioha in the 9 March 2019 election but in a unanimous judgment, the apex court nullified the election and gave victory to Hope Uzodinma who has since been sworn in as governor.