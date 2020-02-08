Imo monarch to Ihedioha: Withdraw your suit against Uzodinma

Traditional rulers from Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State have called on Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to withdraw his suit against Governor Hope Uzodinma from the Supreme Court in the interest of the people of the state.

Spokesperson of the royal fathers, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu , traditional ruler of Awaka autonomous commmunity while addressing newsmen in his palace yesterday noted that the controversy generated by Ihedioha’s case at the supreme court is currently dragging the state backward.

According to the royal fathers, no investor would like to establish their business in the upheaval of the political crisis in the state.

The royal fathers therefore advised Ihedioha to withdraw his case against the governor to enable Uzodinma concentrate on the work he has already started. Osuagwu further urged Ihedioha to embrace Governor Uzodinma’s administration and give him the utmost support to succeed.

“When two elephants fight, the grass suffers , Ihedioha should know this by now, the supreme court has hardly reversed its judgement , the earlier he embraces the new government , the better for the state.

“The best thing that would happen to the people and the state now is for him to withdraw his case at the supreme court, we cannot continue to go back and forth, when Ihedioha came in we know how long it took him to settle down, now a new governor is there and trying to settle down but he is being distracted by the supreme court judgement.

“We are appealing to Ihedioha if he loves the people of the state, he should wait for another election year, the hand of God is probably on Uzodinma’s emergence as governor, he has promised to continue where his predecessor stopped and we believe him following some of his achievements he has consolidated on” Osuagwu said.

Meanwhile, a media aide to Ihedioha, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu has doubted the possibility of the statement credited to the traditional rulers. According to a statement he made available to Saturday Sun, he said “There is no clip, written press statement or communique duly signed by the traditional ruler and his unnamed colleagues on the subject matter.

“So I presume it is not true and could not have come from traditional rulers in the state who have rejected the imposition of Senator Uzodinma on the people of Imo State.

“Furthermore, I have every reason to doubt the purported report because the facts of the matter are clear to Imolites and Nigerians at large and that is why the entire stakeholders in the state and beyond are demanding that the judgement be set aside for the reinstatement of the people’s governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, rightful winner of the governorship election.”