IMO | More Confusion as Gunmen Attack Police HQ, Cart Away Weapons

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night burnt down the Isiala Mbano Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State.

This is the fourth divisional police headquarters that has come under attack since February after Obowo, Aboh Mbaise and Ihitte/Uboma divisions were attacked, respectively.

The gunmen who attacked the isiala mbano facility, freed suspects held in the detention, invaded the armoury and carted away arms.

Reliable information states that four policemen allegedly sustained gunshot injuries from the attack. A source who wishes to remain anonymous stated that “The gunmen came, cordoned off the divisional headquarters and immediately opened fire on the policemen on duty.

This was after they had freed all the suspects and collected all the arms. Afterwards, they set it ablaze using petrol to ignite fire. This is very unfortunate.”

There has been several calls from stake holders over Southeast governors’ abdicating their responsibilities to defend their states, saying they should emulate their Southwest counterparts and stop playing ‘senseless’ politics with the issue of insecurity.

Earlier this year, scores were wounded in a clash between the Nigerian Army and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, security outfit at Orlu in Imo State.