0 comments

Imo: Nigerian Ruler Buhari Hails Supreme Court Over Judgement

by on January 15, 2020
 

Nigerian Ruler President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Supreme Court for “their courage and perseverance” in the decision to return a well-deserved victory to the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in Imo State gubernatorial contest, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday night quoted him as saying: “The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved,” said the Nigerian Ruler.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who has emerged victorious.”

In congratulating the new governor, Nigerian Ruler Buhari urged Senator Uzodinma to promote the ideals of the APC and unite the state by running an inclusive administration.

READ  FLASH | Senate Confirms Yahaya Bello, Others as Resident electoral commissioners
Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria

Garba ShehuHope UzodimmaMuhammadu Buhari

Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 