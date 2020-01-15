Imo: Nigerian Ruler Buhari Hails Supreme Court Over Judgement

Nigerian Ruler President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Supreme Court for “their courage and perseverance” in the decision to return a well-deserved victory to the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in Imo State gubernatorial contest, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday night quoted him as saying: “The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved,” said the Nigerian Ruler.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who has emerged victorious.”

In congratulating the new governor, Nigerian Ruler Buhari urged Senator Uzodinma to promote the ideals of the APC and unite the state by running an inclusive administration.