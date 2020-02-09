IMO: PDP begins 8-day prayer and fasting to restore Ihedioha as gov

The efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to have Emeka Ihedioha return as the governor of Imo State has taken a new shape.

This followed the declaration of eight-day fasting and prayer session by the Imo PDP.

The spiritual exercise is meant to be used to call on God to restore Ihedioha as the governor of the state.

Ihedioha was thrown out by the Supreme Court as the governor of Imo State on January 14. The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the new governor of the state.

However, the former governor has returned to the Supreme Court praying it to review its ruling that sacked him as governor.

Imo State PDP, in a memo on Saturday by its secretary, Emeana Nze, announced to the members of the opposition party in the state to commence an eight-day prayer and fasting beginning from Sunday (today) for the restoration of Ihedioha as governor by the apex court.

“During this period, all ward excos should request Mass in their local churches and assemble at the local government area party secretariats daily at noon for prayer and breaking of fast,” the memo stated.

The party, meanwhile, asked the people of the state to “remain peaceful and prayerful as we await judgment on the review filed by Ihedioha”

The members of the party will wear black attire from February 9 to 16, when the fasting period would end, according to the memo.