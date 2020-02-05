Imo: PDP claims APC responsible for burnt INEC office, reveals why

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) burnt the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the state.

The state PDP said the burning of the office was a “desperate act by the APC in the state and its agents that seek to intimidate INEC and cajole the Supreme Court, as it is set to entertain the review of its judgement on the 2019 Imo governorship election.”

The headquarters of INEC in Orlu area of the state was set ablaze last Sunday.

In a statement signed by the publicity secretary, Damian Opara, Imo PDP said:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has viewed with utmost concern the fire outbreak that engulfed the INEC office in Orlu Council of Imo State on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

“The incident is a major characteristic of the APC reputed for brigandage, arson and other vices that have caused negative commentaries on the state in the last eight years.

“This is a sharp departure from the recent past, precisely the last seven months of the PDP led administration of Emeka Ihedioha, where the welfare and security of lives and property of citizens of the state were the hallmark.

“We believe strongly that the condemnable act is a desperate act by the APC in the state and its agents that seek to intimidate INEC and cajole the Supreme Court, as it is set to entertain the review of its judgement on the 2019 Imo governorship election.”

According to the PDP, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s recent comment, accusing INEC officials in the South East of conniving with the PDP to upturn election results was the reason behind the arson.

The party, therefore called on the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and “should not hesitate to bring the perpetrators to book, no matter how highly placed, as such attack is an attack on our democracy.”