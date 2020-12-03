Imo PDP Dismisses Report Of Ihedioha Defecting To APC

By Seun Adeuyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has dismissed reports making the rounds that the immediate past governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha, had concluded plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, in Owerri, on Wednesday, the party described the speculation as the handiwork of mischief makers.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State has been drawn to a mischievous, poorly scripted story, attributed to a national daily, as well as other social media news platforms, alleging plans by His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha, CON and some notable leaders of our great party to decamp to the All Progressives Congress.

“Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.

“We wish to assure our teeming members, supporters, Imolites and Nigerians in general and indeed reiterate that there is no iota of truth that our members are leaving to another party. Only recently, Hon. Pascal Okolie, member of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Orlu State Constituency announced his defection and his followers from the ruling APC to our party and we are expecting more to follow soon.

“Imo PDP under the watch of Engr. Charles C. Ugwuh, OON is intact and there is no crack or leakage anywhere.”