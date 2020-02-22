Imo: PDP hopeful about Ihedioha’s victory at S’Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is hopeful that the Supreme Court will on March 2 reverse its judgment sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor.

In its January 14 judgment, the apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner of last year’s governorship poll in the state.

PUNCH quoted The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, as saying they were hopeful that Ihedioha and the party would emerge victorious after the Supreme Court had reviewed its judgment.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and National Secretary, Umar Tsauri, in a letter dated February 14, asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to recuse himself from hearing the application for a review of the January 14 judgment.

They also asked Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, Justice Olukayode Ariwola, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Justice Amin Augie and Justice Uwani Abba Aji, who sat on the initial judgment to recuse themselves from the review.

Ologbodiyan said, “We are very hopeful that we will be victorious because of the issues raised and because of the grounds formulated by our lawyers concerning the results and the misleading of the Supreme Court to believe in non-existing results by Uzodinma. We believe the Supreme Court has a solid ground to redeem its image.

“On our call that the old panel be reconstituted, we have not heard from the Supreme Court on that. Even if they will accept that, it will happen on March 2 when the matter is slated for hearing. We request that they reconstitute the panel. That is why we wrote them. Even if they do not, it is within their purview, and the grounds which we have put before them and upon which we want them to recuse themselves are very clear. It borders on justice and fairness. What they make of it will be left to the Lord justices in their wisdom.”