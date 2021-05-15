IMO | Police Arrests 5 ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Who Attacked and Killed Officers

The Imo State Police Command has arrested members of a gang that attacked police installations and allegedly killed police officers on duty.

The command in a statement said it has arrested 5 members of a gang that murdered a certain Sgt. Joseph Nwaka.

The full statement reads;

IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE

14TH MAY, 2021

ACTIVITIES OF THE PROSCRIBED IPOB/ESN,

IMO POLICE COMMAND ARRESTS FIVE (5) NOTORIOUS MEMBERS WHO MURDERED ONE SGT JOSEPH NWAKA ATTACHED TO DEPARTMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COLLECTED HIS ARMS,

RECOVERS AK 47 RIFLE AND FOUR LOCALLY FABRICATED GUNS, SIX (6) ROUNDS OF LIVE CARTRIDGES AND LARGE QUANTITY OF WEEDS SUSPECTED TO BE INDIAN HEMP

COMMENCES DISCREET INVESTIGATION FOR FURTHER ARREST AND PROSECUTION.

The Crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Imo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abutu Yaro fdc, to rid Imo state of activities of the proscribed IPOB/ESN and other criminal elements are yielding positive results.

The arrest of one ONYEKACHI MMADUFOR, a native of UMUDURUEKWE ISU LGA of Imo state on 13th May, 2021 by DPO ISU, where an AK 47 Rifle with breech no 56-258115 with 15 Rounds of live ammunition was recovered. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to be a member of IPOB /ESN who conspired with other members of their syndicate to carry out attacks and killings of police personnel and other security operatives. The recent atrocity was the murder of one Sgt Joseph Nwaka attached to Department of Operations of the command where his AK 47 RIFLE was collected.

As a follow-up, On 14th May, 2021, the Commissioner of Police deployed Anti – Kidnapping unit and other Tactical teams of the command to Amanato Isu LGA for the arrest of other gang members but were heavily engaged to a gun duel by the hoodlums (IPOB /ESN). The operatives successfully repelled and dislodged them. As a result of the encounter, Five (5) suspects were arrested at the scene, while others escaped with a possible gun shot wounds.

In the course of mopping up the scene, Four (4) locally fabricated weapons, Six (6) Live Cartridges and large Quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.

A discreet investigation is in progress with a view to effecting further arrest after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police commended the operatives for the job well done and enjoined them to sustain the tempo ensure lasting security and safety are restored in Imo state and beyond. He further urged the public to support the Police and the state government in their efforts to ensure peace and tranquility of the state.