Imo: “Prophecies By Nigerian Men Of God Are Always Suspicious” – Charly Boy Reacts To Mbaka’s ‘Prophecy’ About Hope Uzodinma

Charly Boy has reacted to Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka’s prophecy on Hope Uzodinma becoming the new Governor of Imo State, days before the Supreme Court declared him winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The veteran singer who queried the authenticity of the Enugu-based Catholic priest’s prophecy, stated that prophecies by Nigerian men of God have always been suspicious.

Charly Boy in his Instagram post, also wondered if Mbaka’s ‘prophecy’ on the ouster of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was given by God or by “democratic coup-plotters” to prepare the minds of the people.

He wrote:

“Prophecies by Nigerian men of God are always suspicious. I even made a song, to be released soon, “God Of Men” So, im asking you my people whether Rev. Mbaka’s ‘prophecy’ on the ouster of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was given by God, or was given by our democratic coup-plotters to prepare the minds of the people?

Or did it come from the Empero?”