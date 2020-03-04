Imo: “S/Court has damaged its reputation”

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has insisted that the Supreme Court has “inflicted ethical damage on its reputation.”

HURIWA, a prominent Civil Rights advocacy group made the remark in response to the ruling of the Supreme Court which dismissed the application of Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor of Imo State, seeking a review of the judgment that sacked him.

The Supreme Court had dismissed Ihedioha’s application because it lacked merit.

A seven-man panel of judges led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, had dismissed the suit.

However, HURIWA said the apex court shamefully failed to “comprehensively review the judgement.”

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the Rights group said the Supreme Court under the “mismanaged leadership of the Chief justice of Nigeria Muhammad Tanko has thrown away an opportunity on the platter of gold to remedy a damage it inflicted on its reputation for ever.”

HURIWA said: “SUPREME COURT cannot justify the grave error it committed by validating results from polling centers that the Independent National Electoral commission did not authenticate thereby legalizing over voting and awarding victory to the All Progressives Congress Hope Uzodinma who came fourth in the contest.”

The right group, however, commended Justice Chima Nweze who gave the minority judgment.

The Rights group said although the effort by Justice Nweze was insufficient to amend the errors of the Supreme Court, it stands applauded for acknowledging the widely held position that the first judgment was fundamentally faulty.

HURIWA however has asked the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to move quickly to restore governance in the state which has been absent since the judgement that brought him into office.

It also hopes that the good people of Imo state will accept the distasteful judgment for the sake of peace.