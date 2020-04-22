Imo State Govt Restores Public Water Supply In Owerri Metropolis

In an effort to make life easier for residents of Imo State, the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has restored public water supply in Owerri metropolis.

Uzodinma, who announced this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, on Wednesday, said the public portable water supply, which has eluded the residents for about 24 years, will be restored in the next few days.

Uzodinma said he directed a holistic overhaul of the scheme in line with modern technology, because the last turn around maintenance carried out in Otamiri water works was in 1996.

“I therefore solicit the support of the people of the State as our administration works hard to recover lost grounds and put the State on the path of sustainable development,” he added.

Safe and readily available water is important for public health, whether it is used for drinking, domestic use, food production or recreational purposes. Improved water supply and sanitation, and better management of water resources, can boost countries’ economic growth and can contribute greatly to poverty reduction.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), contaminated water can transmit diseases such diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio.

Contaminated drinking water is estimated to cause 485 000 diarrhoeal deaths each year, so therefore resources must be channeled towards improved pubic water supply.