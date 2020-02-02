[Imo] Uzodinma to Ihedioha, PDP: Prepare for 2023

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has told Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party to forget about the 2019 governorship election in the state and focus on the 2023 polls.

Uzodinma, who addressed All Progressives Congress supporters who paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House in Owerri on Saturday, said his January 14 victory at the Supreme Court had been affirmed by the people of the state and God.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, insisted he would defeat Ihedioha again in the next election.

The former representative of Orlu zone in the Senate, wondered why Ihedioha had been laying claim to the governorship of the state when the apex court had confirmed that he didn’t win the election.

Uzodinma insisted he won the March 9, 2019, governorship election.

He said, “Tell our friends on the other side to prepare for the next election in 2023 if need be; they will fail again. The 2019 Imo governorship election has been decided by the apex court. It has been decided by Imo people and it has been decided by God.

“Seven Supreme Court justices ruled that Hope Uzodinma was the duly elected governor of Imo State without any minority judgment. “

The APC caretaker committee chairman in the state, Marconi Nlemigbo, said the South-East was happy to have an APC governor.

According to him, Igbo are now closer to the 2023 political arrangements, nationally.