Imo: We will push Buhari, Senate to amend electoral law – APC

The National Chairman of the All Progress Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has disclosed that the party will push Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to insert in the electoral law that any Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official who deliberately declared a loser as the winner of an election should be charge to Court when the Court established that a fraud had been commuted.

Oshiomhole disclosed this on Saturday in Auchi, Edo state during a unification rally to receive decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while reacting to the victory of his party at the Supreme Court in the 2019 Governorship election in Imo state.

“Everybody knows that you need one quarter of the votes in at least two third local governments in a state to be declared a winner or governor, but INEC recruit a professor of crook who declared Emeka Ihedeoha of the PDP who scored one third in 12 local governments out of 27, so if the professor go free with his loot another person will try it again.

“That was the mischief that the Supreme Court corrected that they are hiring people to come and make noise. We don’t steal votes, we win votes. So I congratulate the Supreme Court for upholding the constitution of the country,” he said.