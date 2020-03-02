Imo: What S’Court will do to Ihedioha Today, by Barr Bamgbose

The application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, seeking review of the earlier judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor, will amount to nothing, Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has said.

According to the senior lawyer, “the Supreme Court will throw out the matter and award a punitive cost against the lawyers who filed such a frivolous and obnoxious application.”

DailyPost quoted Bamgbose as saying this on Sunday, adding that since the existence of apex court in Nigeria, 1959, it has only reviewed three matters and none of them is a matter related to election.

He said that the Supreme Court will make a mockery of themselves if they will go ahead and review the matter in favour of Ihedioha.

Bamgbose recalled that he made it clear that the All Progressives Congress, APC sacrificed David Lyon to compensate PDP for their loss of Imo State.

“There is no way the matter will be reviewed in favour of Ihedioha. He should go back to the drawing table and prepare for the next election but as for the review, no way.

“If for any reason the Supreme Court reverses itself, it’ll be a mockery of Judiciary. It will be tantamount to desecration of the Judiciary.

“One would have expected the lawyers to tell their clients the truth about review cases.

“One should expect, like I’ve said earlier on, that punitive cost will be awarded against the lawyers to act as a deterrent to others who might want to come up with such a frivolous and offensive application.”

Recall that Barrister Bamgbose, had predicted the outcome of the APC Supreme Court case in Bayelsa State, saying that it would be thrown out.

The court on Tuesday struck out the appeal filed by the APC, for the review of the Bayelsa Governorship election, saying that the applicants failed to point out errors in the earlier judgement, insisting that the judgment is final for all ages, saying that no court can fault or reverse it.