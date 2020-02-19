Imo, Zamfara: Why Supreme Court’s hearing stalled

Non-service of papers on parties has stalled the Supreme Court hearing in the two applications by the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and the members of the APC in Zamfara State challenging the decisions of the court.

A seven-member panel of justices which sat over the application by Ihedioha and the PDP, presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday adjourned the matter after their counsel Kanu Agabi (SAN) informed the court that parties are still filing and exchanging processes.

He consequently applied for an adjournment, which was not opposed by counsel to Governor Hope Uzodinma and APC, Damian Dodo (SAN).

Ihedioha and PDP are asking the apex court to set aside its judgement of January 14, which nullified his victory in the March 9, 2019 election and declared Uzodinma winner of the election after he presented excluded results from 388 polling units.

In the Zamfara application, counsel to the factional APC members believed to be loyal to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), informed the court that the processes of court have not been served on all the parties in the matter, especially, 141st to 178th on the list. He said the application was filed since November 27, 2019.

Also, the panel called the attention of counsel to the applicants, Robert Clarke (SAN) to the non-service of processes on the respondents. The panel said there was no proof of service of the processes in the record of the court.

The application for review was brought by APC members believed to be loyal to former governor of the state, Abdulazizi Yari, challenging the judgment of the Supreme Court delivered on May 25, 2019. They are contending that the consequential order of the court in appeal number SC.377/2019 was made without jurisdiction.

In the consequential order by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court held that all votes cast for the APC were “wasted votes” and declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various positions.

The applications have been adjourned to March 2 for hearing.

Meanwhile, governorship candidate of the APC in Zamfara State, Mukhtar Shehu Idris, has called on his supporters to remain prayerful ahead of the hearing date.

Idris, who is the Kogunan Gusau in a statement, commended his supporters for their perseverance.

“I believe destiny can only be delayed, but not denied if Allah wills. The Supreme Court reconvenes March 2, 2020 for the continuation of the case, let’s remain prayerful. Allah is sufficient for us,” he said.