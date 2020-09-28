Improved Service Delivery Will Help The Fight Against Corruption-EFCC Servicom Head

The Head, Servicom Unit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mohammed Bako, has charged staff of the Maiduguri zonal office on the need for improved service delivery in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

Bako gave the charge on Monday, during a sensitization talk at the Maiduguri office of the Anti-graft agency, reiterated the need for determination and commitment to improved service delivery by all staff.

He said, “there is the need for staff to continue to discharge their duties in the provision of quality and honest services that will improve the lives of Nigerians.

The present government has expressed determination in reducing the inefficiency and corruption in the public service”.

Bako further stated that the Commission has entered into a service agreement with Nigerian citizens as specified in the EFCC SERVICOM Charter.

“It is expected that every staff of the Commission should know and work towards achieving the core values of the EFCC which include; Professionalism, Integrity, Courage, Leadership and Partnership. You are also to take issues of discipline, and dedication to work seriously”, he said.

He reminded staff to serve the EFCC with the fear of God while discharging their professional duties without demanding for or accepting gratification.