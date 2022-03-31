We Will Not Give NRO to Imran Khan, Opposition Leaders Declaration

Islamabad (The Breaking Times – Arshsd Farooq Butt)

United opposition Leaders held a meeting in Islamabad in which the opposition leaders decided that they would not give NRO to Imran Khan Niazi.

A statement issued after the meeting of the United Opposition said that the meeting discussed the political situation in the country and the no-confidence motion. The meeting was attended by 172 assembly members of the United Opposition.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the required number of members for the success of the no-confidence motion. It was decided in the meeting that the opposition would not give NRO to Imran Khan. News from the media could not change the decision.

The statement said that Imran Khan Niazi was unconstitutionally holding the post of Prime Minister. He was trying to bring the country into conflict and chaos.

Government machinery including IG Islamabad, district administration and other concerned agencies should refrain from obeying illegal orders.

Shahbaz Gill Reacts on Imran Khan Request for NRO

Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill has also responded to the news of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking safe passage and NRO. He vehemently denied that Imran Khan had offered to resign or ask for a way out. “Why would Imran Khan ask for safe passage from these thieves?” He asked.