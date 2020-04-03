In case You Don’t Know, Netflix’s Money Heist aka Lacasa De Papel Season 4 Is Out!

In case you are looking for a distraction from the chaos the world is currently facing from the COVID19 pandemic, Netflix’s Money Heist aka Lacasa De Papel Season 4 is out and streaming.

Before the release of the full season, Netflix had previously released special episode-by-episode teaser that had the anticipations of fans high. And, finally it’s release premiered today April, 3rd.

Anyone who watched the trailer would see that season 4 will open up where season 3left off with Nairobi fighting for her life, Losbon in police custody and professor on the run For his dear life.

Season 4 looks more dramatic and intense than the other seasons. One word to describe season 4 would be ”Crazy”.