IN FULL: FCTA Guidelines On Easing Of Lockdown In The FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) at the weekend released guidelines on easing of the Covid-19 lockdown in the nation’s capital, Abuja with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020 in line with the pronouncement by President Muhammadu in last address to Nigerians.
FCTA vowed to rigorously enforce the guidelines regulating the easing of the lockdown in the FCT as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Territory.
The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello in his message to Abuja residents announcing the new guidelines, said security agencies had been mandated to arrest and prosecute, through the Mobile Courts, anyone found contravening the guidelines.
Bello said the FCTA will vigorously enforce the overnight curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00 am and the ban on interstate travel to prevent possible patients of Covid-19 from coming into the Territory.
He directed all workers who reside outside the FCT to remain in their respective States of residence until the ban on interstate travel is lifted.
See below Bello’s message: