Independence Day: Ganduje Implores Nigerians To Renew Faith In Country

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has implored Nigerians and Kano citizens to not despair, but should instead renew their hope and direct it towards building once more the Nation.

He made this call in a speech delivered at the celebration of independence day at Kano.

According to him, “Citizens of this country must never loose sight of what will later be achieved, adding that everyone must renew their beliefs in the country.

“We are no doubt in trying times, the COVID-19 outbreak made worse the economic situation in the country. This is a time to synergize and make stronger the Nation”, Ganduje explained.

Celebrating the country, he admonished clergy, and traditional institutions to include the country in prayers so God will intervene on her behalf.

“We are celebrating the birth of our Nation, at a time the pandemic is threatening to destroy all in its path.

Ganduje stated that Kano citizens will continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols as so far, it has been instrumental in reducing the virus cases in the State.