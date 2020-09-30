Independence Day: “There Is Nothing To Celebrate, Nigeria Has Counted More Losses Than Gains” – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that there is absolutely nothing to celebrate as Nigeria clocks 60, saying that the Country has suffered more losses and yet no gains.

The climax of Igbo body, made the disclosure through a statement by its acting Secretary General/Publicity secretary, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga.

According to the statement, the country has spent years in retrogressive mode without any form of progress made, adding that there is nothing to celebrate at Nigerian getting to 60 years.

“A Civil servant is suppose to retire at age of 60 as it explains that he/she has offered the best service required.

“At 60, Nigeria is counting losses instead of gains. On issue of security, the country is a non permanent member of the UNO security council, as troops were contributed in complement of the United Nations Peace Keeping Force”.

“Today what we have is terrorism at the highest level, as Boko Haram and bandits continues to lay waste to people and as well destroy properties.

“The Police are characterized with numerous sentiments, as no Igbo man is a commissioner of police in the South East region.

Ohanaeze stated that the COVID-19 came and killed prominent individuals that could not afford medical bills and had no opportunity to fly out of the country as a result of ban imposed on international flights.

“On economy, we are at 60 and still importing fuel despite billions of funds spent on revamping maintenance in that sector.

“We continue to import everything, even toothpick is being imported.

“Instead of celebrating, we should cower in shame in the gathering of Nations”, Ohanaeze stated.