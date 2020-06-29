India Bans TikTok And 58 Other Chinese Apps

The Indian Government on Monday banned 59 Chinese Mobile Apps including TikTok, Alibaba, UC Web, Naidu, WeChat and Clash of Kings citing security concerns in a bid targeting China’s tech influence over the border crisis between the 2 Nations.

India’s technology ministry claims the apps are prejidical to Sovereignty and integrity of India’s defence, Security of state and public order.

Google and Apple in India are expected to Remove the Apps from their platforms.

This comes days after a spat at the border left 20 Indian soldiers dead in the Himalayan region.

Bytedance, TikTok owners planned on investing about $1 Billion in India and even opened a data centre. India accounts for over 30% of Bytedance’s app downloads.

Indian ports over the past few days have held back Chinese containers carrying electronic products of Americans companies like apple and Cisco.