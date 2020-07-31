India: Serial Killer Who Confessed Involvement In More Than 50 Murders Recaptured

Indian killer identified as Devender Sharma, who admitted his involvement in the murder of more than 50 taxi drivers has been caught by police after he fled to another state while out of prison on parole.

According to CNN, between 2002 to 2004, Devender Sharma was convicted of murdering up to seven taxi drivers whose bodies he dumped in a crocodile-infested canal, and sentenced to life in prison in Jaipur, a city in the northern state of Rajasthan.

After spending 16 years in jail, the 62-year-old was given a short parole in January. But when his 20 days on the outside were up, Sharma didn’t return to prison, according to Indian police.

On Wednesday, six months after he went missing, Indian police arrested Sharma in the country’s capital Delhi, where he is reported to have been living with a widow who he had married since failing to return from parole.

Sharma further told police that he and others worked up a scheme in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. They hired taxis and then killed the drivers at secluded places, before dumping the bodies in a canal home to crocodiles — meaning there was no chance that the remains could be retrieved.

After the bodies were dumped, Sharma sold the taxis — either whole or in parts — and made around $270 for each car.

Sharma eventually confessed to being the mastermind behind the murder of more than 50 taxi drivers. However, he has only been convicted of a handful of those killings, according to police.

Previously, he had been involved in an illegal kidney transplant scheme, and was arrested in ,2004. He reportedly confessed to have done over 125 of such transplants, earning between $6,680 and $9,350.

According to local media reports dating from 2008, Sharma was initially caught by police while in the act of killing a driver.

Source/CNN