INDIA: TikTok Removed From App Store, Google Play Store

A day after the government of India announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps in the country, one of the most popular short video applications TikTok has been taken down from Apple App store and also Google Play Store.

TikTok had nearly 119 million active users in India and was among the top 10 apps on Google Play store and Apple App store.

Users who still have the TikTok app on their mobile phone can still be able to use it, however, the app can’t be downloaded anymore.

Most other Chinese apps banned in India are still available for download.

Meanwhile, TikTok has responded to the move and said, that TikTok has been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarification.

